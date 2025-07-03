7 Digit Dental Marketing

7 Digit Dental Marketing, a nationally recognized leader in dental marketing, will host an invitation-only yacht event in Miami on Friday, July 4th, 2025.

This event is our way of expressing sincere gratitude to those who have trusted our team to deliver consistent results for their networks of dentists, DSO’s, and dental technology partners.” — Chad Levin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a show of appreciation and celebration, 7 Digit Dental Marketing, a nationally recognized leader in dental marketing and digital patient acquisition, will host an exclusive, invitation-only yacht event in Miami on Friday, July 4th, 2025. The event is a heartfelt gesture by the company to thank its most valued referral partners, collaborators, and longtime supporters for their continued trust and contribution to its success.

Founded by Chad Levin, a prominent name in dental marketing and a respected dental SEO expert, 7 Digit Dental Marketing has helped dental practices, DSO’s, and dental technology partners across the United States generate tens of thousands of high-value new patients through a unique, data-driven approach to dental marketing. The upcoming event will bring together an elite group of partners aboard a private yacht for a day of networking, relaxation, and celebration on the waters of Biscayne Bay.

A Celebration of Partnership

The July 4th event is more than a festive summer gathering — it's a celebration of the relationships that have fueled 7 Digit Dental Marketing’s two decades of explosive growth. Attendees will enjoy a luxurious afternoon at sea featuring catered cuisine, curated cocktails, music, and scenic Miami views from the deck of a luxury yacht.

“We would not be where we are today without our referral partners,” said Chad Levin, Founder and CEO of 7 Digit Dental Marketing. “This event is our way of expressing sincere gratitude to those who have trusted our team to deliver consistent results for their networks of dentists, DSO’s, and dental technology partners. Relationships and referrals are the heartbeat of our business, and we’re proud to celebrate that on this Independence Day on July 4th.”

The event will begin promptly at 12:00 PM, with departure from the Miami marina, and guests will return by 4:00 PM. Transportation details, parking access, and boarding instructions have been privately provided to invited guests.

About 7 Digit Dental Marketing

7 Digit Dental Marketing is a full-service dental marketing agency focused exclusively on helping dental practices, DSO’s, and dental technology partners attract high-quality patients, improve retention, and drive predictable growth through targeted digital strategies. With a proven track record across the entire United States of America, the agency has become one of the most trusted names in dental marketing.

What sets 7 Digit Dental apart from other marketing firms is its relentless focus on ROI and real-world results. Rather than simply delivering clicks or impressions, the company’s campaigns are optimized to deliver what really matters to dentists and dental support organizations — booked appointments and increased practice revenue.

The company specializes in a variety of dental marketing services tailored specifically for the dental industry, including:

Dental SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

Google Ads and Paid Media Management

Social Media Marketing

New Patient Acquisition Systems

Patient Reactivation Campaigns

Automated Follow-up Systems

Website Design & Conversion Optimization

By combining technical dental SEO expertise, advanced analytics, and hands-on support, 7 Digit Dental has helped hundreds of practices expand their footprint, dominate local search, and consistently convert new patients from online traffic into real-world bookings.

Meet Chad Levin: Founder, CEO, and Dental SEO Expert

The vision behind 7 Digit Dental Marketing began with Chad Levin, who founded the company in 2007 with a mission to create a marketing agency that actually delivers on its promises. Chad Levin is a digital marketing strategist and industry leader with more than 2 decades of experience helping dental professionals grow their practices through targeted online dental marketing.

Recognized as one of the top dental SEO experts in the U.S., Chad Levin has been featured in many dental publications and interviews on podcasts. His insights into how search engines influence patient behavior — and how dentists can use that to their advantage — have positioned him as a go-to expert for dental practice owners and dental support organizations looking to scale.

Under Chad Levin’s leadership, 7 Digit Dental has grown from a boutique agency into a nationwide powerhouse, managing millions in ad spend annually and maintaining long-term relationships with practices ranging from solo providers, to multi-location dental groups, to national dental technology partners.

Chad Levin’s signature approach involves building what he calls “a predictable pipeline of high-intent patients” — using a combination of SEO, PPC, Artificial Intelligence AI, conversion optimization, and follow-up automation to help dental offices not only get leads, but convert them into lifelong patients.

“Dental SEO isn’t just about ranking on Google — it’s about being found by the right people at the right time,” says Chad Levin. “When a dental practice ranks high in search results, gets the click, and delivers a seamless booking experience, that’s where the magic happens. That’s what we build at 7 Digit Dental Marketing.”

An Industry Built on Trust and Referrals

The July 4th yacht event underscores a key value that has guided 7 Digit Dental from day one: trust. From client relationships to referral partnerships, Chad Levin and his team have built a reputation not only for delivering results, but for being a marketing partner practices can rely on.

More than 50% of 7 Digit Dental’s new business comes through referrals, a statistic that reflects both the agency’s performance and its culture of transparency and collaboration. The company maintains a robust referral program and regularly collaborates with consultants, DSO’s, dental software providers, and other industry professionals who share its mission of helping dental practices grow.

“Referrals don’t happen by accident,” Chad Levin adds. “They happen when you consistently do great work and truly care about the outcome. This event is for the people who have seen that firsthand and chosen to send other dentists our way.”

Looking Ahead

With a growing roster of clients, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering focus on delivering value, 7 Digit Dental is poised to remain at the forefront of the dental marketing world for years to come. Chad Levin sees events like the July 4th yacht celebration as a blueprint for how business should be done — with appreciation, relationship-building, and results at the center.

Legal Disclaimer:

