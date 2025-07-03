Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation announces launch of cannabis sampling and testing initiative

For Immediate Release:

July 3, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- On July 1, the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) initiated statewide marijuana product sampling and testing, pursuant to 19 CSR 100-1.110(12), to ensure product safety, labeling accuracy and testing consistency throughout Missouri’s regulated cannabis market. The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory will act as the cannabis testing reference laboratory for DCR, but DCR may also require testing to be completed by licensed cannabis testing facilities. States across the nation are taking similar proactive steps to establish reference laboratories to verify private laboratory cannabis testing. Missouri’s reference laboratory will serve as a critical compliance tool to provide independent verification of test results, strengthen consumer trust and enhance the overall integrity of the Missouri cannabis market. Importantly, the reference laboratory will promote and assist in establishing best testing practices and contribute to developing industry-wide standards. “This reference lab will be a pivotal step forward in the evolution of reliable, science-based cannabis testing protocols,” said Amy Moore, director of DCR. “We are grateful for all the expertise and collaboration from many state and national partners, especially from the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, that helped launch this initiative for Missouri.” Sample collection will be conducted by DCR staff during unannounced inspections or investigations mainly of licensed cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Unless licensees are otherwise notified, sampled marijuana product may continue through the stream of commerce as allowed by rule. To learn more about this initiative, listen to Episode 7 the DCR Out Loud podcast.

