Kodexo Labs Recognized Among Clutch’s Elite AI Firms for Cutting Implementation Costs by 40%

Kodexo Labs proudly receives Clutch's Top Artificial Intelligence Company 2024 award, recognizing our commitment to making AI accessible and affordable for businesses worldwide. Kodexo Labs delivers exceptional results for Decima: Our AI-powered health coaching platform achieved 12x ROI, transforming wellness engagement through intelligent personalization and data-driven insights.

Kodexo Labs Joins Clutch’s Elite, Cutting AI Deployment Costs by 40% and Pioneering Scalable Innovation Across Global Enterprises.

Clutch recognized us for making AI affordable! We broke the cost barrier. Clients save 40% on deployment and see faster ROI. We're democratizing AI for businesses of all sizes.” — Muhammad Hanzala, Co-Founder & CGO at Kodexo Labs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐊𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐱𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬, a leading AI, custom software and mobile app development firm, has been named one of Clutch’s top AI service providers for its groundbreaking work in reducing 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝟒𝟎%. This recognition highlights Kodexo Labs’ commitment to delivering cost-efficient, high-impact AI solutions that empower businesses to scale smarter and faster.Clutch, a trusted B2B ratings and reviews platform, compiles its annual list of top-performing firms based on innovation, client satisfaction, and measurable results. Kodexo Labs’ inclusion in this elite group underscores its ability to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI technology and real-world business applications.Kodexo Labs' expertise extends beyond AI solutions, offering comprehensive mobile app development services and specialized iOS app development in New York to help businesses create powerful digital experiences. This recognition from Clutch highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions across multiple industries.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐩𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲’𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (UpCity’s AI Services Report 2024), companies using AI see an average of 35% improvement in operational efficiency. 𝐊𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐱𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬’ 𝟒𝟎% 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 it ahead of industry standards, reinforcing its role as a transformative force in AI adoption.𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 & 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗚𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀:Kodexo Labs’ recognition by Clutch is backed by tangible results, where its AI implementations have helped businesses cut costs by up to 40% while accelerating productivity. These savings align with broader industry trends—McKinsey reports that companies using AI for automation see 20-50% reductions in operational costs (McKinsey AI & Automation Report).𝐌𝐜𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐈 & 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/mckinsey-digital/our-insights/the-economic-potential-of-generative-ai One of Kodexo Labs' key strengths is Generative AI integration, which has helped clients 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟑𝟎-𝟓𝟎% 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬, according to a 2023 Gartner study on AI-driven automation (Gartner AI ROI Report). 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞, a financial services client in New York reduced document processing time by 𝟒𝟓% using Kodexo Labs' AI models and software development services in New York , while 𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟑𝟖%.𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐈 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.gartner.com/en/articles/ai-adoption-drives-productivity-gains 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, Kodexo Labs' solutions have enabled businesses to 𝐜𝐮𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟑𝟎%, mirroring findings from 𝐈𝐁𝐌’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐈-𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (IBM AI Chatbot Savings Report).𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐀𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.ibm.com/watson/advantages Additionally, Kodexo Labs' 𝐌𝐋𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ensures AI models run efficiently, reducing cloud infrastructure expenses by 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟒𝟎%—consistent with 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝’𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 on cost-effective AI scaling (Google Cloud MLOps Efficiency).𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐌𝐋𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲: https://cloud.google.com/resources/mlops-whitepaper 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗞𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘅𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗜:Kodexo Labs' cost-saving AI solutions are making waves across multiple industries, with measurable results that showcase the real-world impact of its technology.𝐈𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, Kodexo Labs implemented a 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐝𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 that 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝟓𝟓% 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤, while 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟒𝟐% compared to traditional vendors. This aligns with 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 that AI can reduce clinical documentation time by 𝟓𝟎-𝟔𝟎% (Accenture Healthcare AI Report).𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.accenture.com/us-en/insights/health/artificial-intelligence-radiating-value-across-healthcare 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭, Kodexo Labs 𝐀𝐈-𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 boosted conversion rates by 𝟐𝟖% while requiring 𝟑𝟓% 𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 than industry-standard solutions. Similar results were reported in a 𝐌𝐈𝐓 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 on AI in retail (MIT Sloan AI Retail Case Studies).𝐌𝐈𝐓 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://sloanreview.mit.edu/article/how-ai-is-changing-retail/ The 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 has seen particularly strong results, with one FinTech partner reporting a 𝟒𝟎% 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 after implementing Kodexo Labs' 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐋 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐬, outperforming the 𝟐𝟓-𝟑𝟓% 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 typical in the industry (Deloitte AI in Financial Services).𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/financial-services/articles/ai-in-financial-services.html "𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒔𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝑲𝒐𝒅𝒆𝒙𝒐 𝒍𝒂𝒃𝒔 𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆-𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆 𝑨𝑰 𝒂𝒕 𝒎𝒊𝒅-𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔," noted Sarah Chen, CTO of a Fortune 500 company that partnered with Kodexo Labs. "𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒅 90% 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒕 60% 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒘𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒒𝒖𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆."𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗜: 𝗞𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘅𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀' 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:As Kodexo Labs celebrates this recognition from Clutch, the company is already pioneering the next wave of 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 designed to make artificial intelligence accessible to businesses of all sizes.𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀:"𝐀𝐈 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐥" 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: Launching in Q4 2025, this initiative will help SMEs adopt 𝐆𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐭 𝟔𝟎% 𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 than current market rates.𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐈 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: Pre-configured solutions for healthcare, finance, and retail that 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟓𝟎%.𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧-𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐋𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬: Free resources to help developers 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟑𝟎-𝟒𝟎%, building on Google's MLOps best practices.𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝒈𝒐𝒂𝒍 𝒊𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑨𝑰 𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒐𝒓, explains Muhammad Hanzala, CGO. 𝑾𝒆'𝒓𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒏 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒔𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒎 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒍𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑨𝑰 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒂𝒈. 𝑩𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝒍𝒖𝒕𝒄𝒉'𝒔 𝒕𝒐𝒑 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒎𝒔 𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌𝒔.Business leaders interested in 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 can schedule a 𝟏𝟓-𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐭 with Kodexo Labs' team and automate their business with AI-powered business automation tools.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘅𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀:Headquartered in Austin, Kodexo Labs specializes in 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐑𝐎𝐈-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 across generative AI, machine learning, and custom software development. 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡, 𝐔𝐩𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 for delivering 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐝-𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬.

𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝘅 𝗞𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘅𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀 | 𝗖𝗘𝗢, 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗠𝗗, 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗨𝘀

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.