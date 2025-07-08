Enterprise Data Integration Platform DLH.io Introduces Agents for NCR Aloha POS Customers to Enable Data + AI

DLH Agent for NCR Aloha POS

DLH.io released its data integration agent for NCR Aloha POS customers, solving a long known problem extracting data from Configuration Center DBF files.

Aloha POS has history of leading the way for restaurants and hospitality organizations, and we offer something that allows their customers to reach the next level in their data and AI journeys.” — Christian Screen

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month the Enterprise Data Integration platform DLH.io released its data integration agent for NCR Aloha Point-of-Sale (POS) customers, solving a long known problem for consistently extracting data from Configuration Center DBF files in a secure, fast, and reliable way.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing restaurant operator customers helping to prove out the technology, as they are leaning in to become more data-driven and have a true need for our technology,” said DLH.io co-founder and CEO, Christian Screen. “Aloha POS has a long history of leading the way for restaurants and hospitality organizations, so we are ecstatic to be able to offer something that not only solves a problem for this massive customer base, but allows these organizations to get to the next level in their data and AI journeys.” Screen who himself has implemented data analytics for Krispy Kreme, P.F. Chang’s, Snooze, and PotBelly Sandwiches knows first hand the value that data automation and enablement brings to these businesses and ultimately back to their customers.

The DLH.io data integration platform is the modern approach to delivering data inside and outside of the organization. Connecting with disparate data systems that run operations, DLH.io delivers data to data lakes, data warehouses, streaming data, reports and dashboards. Its ability to consolidate and transform data gives any organization data output in a normalized way that can act as a single source of truth for financial, operations, and sales reporting - not to mention supporting all of the AI initiatives right around the corner for many organizations that will require cleansed and ready data.

According to Sherri Kimes, an Emeritus Professor at Hotel School at Cornell, in a recent article in QSR Magazine, “QSRs that translate data into targeted action can manage margin pressures, shape guest behavior, and make better decisions faster. In today’s environment, being data-driven isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s a competitive advantage”. However, restaurants are not technology companies like AirBnb or Uber and usually run lean on data engineers and data analysts (if any), and have historically been reactive instead of strategic when it comes to leveraging data in an actionable and analytical way. DLH.io helps to bridge this gap.

“Our platform securely synchronizes and evaluates any restaurant’s data, usually from the POS, but also from loyalty, ads, and reviews systems. In the case of our agent for Aloha POS, the goal is to allow operators to access their data however they need it across their siloed Configuration Center servers and DBF files, and unify the data for enterprise analytics and AI use cases. Restaurant executives that need their data for strategic initiatives get answers quickly, and can place their IT team’s focus on other value-add tasks, instead of building and maintaining boring data pipelines to operational systems. It’s a win-win for all involved,” says Screen.

More information about DLH.io data agents for Aloha POS, can be found at https://www.datalakehouse.io/agents



About DLH.io

DLH.io is the enterprise data integration platform that helps brands mobilize, centralize, improve, and activate their data for analytics and AI use cases. The platform equips data teams and operators to focus on high-value target initiatives by making their data actionable. For any queries about the DLH.io enterprise data integration platform, visit https://dlh.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.