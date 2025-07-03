Congress Passes H.R. 1, Delivering Major Support for Federal Law Enforcement and Thomson Federal Prison

The Lieutenant Osvaldo Albarati Stopping Prison Contraband Act

THOMSON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congress has passed H.R. 1, a significant legislative package aimed at strengthening federal law enforcement, with a focus on addressing the staffing crisis at Thomson Federal Prison and other facilities across the country. This new law delivers substantial resources to recruit and retain staff, restore critical pay, and support the communities that depend on a strong federal corrections system.Senator Chuck Grassley played a key role in moving the bill forward, responding to urgent calls from Thomson Federal Prison staff who have faced the loss of retention pay and ongoing staffing shortages. Grassley’s amendment secured $5 billion in new funding for the Bureau of Prisons, with $3 billion specifically dedicated to recruiting and retaining staff, including the restoration of essential pay at Thomson. This investment will help attract and keep the skilled professionals needed to ensure public safety Highlights of H.R. 1 include:$5 billion has been appropriated to the Bureau of Prisons for fiscal year 2025, and these funds will remain available through September 30, 2029.Of this amount, at least $3 billion is designated for the recruitment, hiring, retention, and training of correctional officers, medical staff, maintenance teams, and other essential personnel.Up to $2 billion reserved for facility maintenance and repairs, improving safety for staff and inmates.Overtime pay for staff will now be exempt from income tax, allowing workers to keep more of their earnings.The passage of H.R. 1 marks a turning point for federal prison staffing and infrastructure, with a particularly significant impact on the Quad Cities region and Thomson Federal Prison, which has faced some of the nation’s toughest recruitment and retention challenges. Previous cuts at Thomson eliminated 70 law enforcement positions, forcing the facility to shut down operations multiple times each month. With this legislation, the Bureau of Prisons can restore retention pay, stabilize staffing levels, and rebuild a dedicated workforce.“We are hopeful that these historic investments and the restoration of critical pay will allow us to recruit and retain the professionals our community and country depend on,” said Jon Zumkehr, President of Local 4070. “The passage of H.R. 1 gives us hope that the staffing crisis at Thomson—and at facilities across the country—can finally be addressed with the urgency and resources it deserves.”About AFGE Local 4070:AFGE Local 4070 represents the law enforcement and correctional officers at Thomson Federal Prison. The union advocates for staff safety, fair working conditions, and policy solutions aimed at protecting federal correctional staff.

