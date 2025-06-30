Law Enforcement Union Urges Swift Action from New Bureau of Prisons Director to Combat Deadly Drug Trafficking via Mail

The Lieutenant Osvaldo Albarati Stopping Prison Contraband Act

Another staff member should not have to lose their life before Congress takes action to stop the trafficking of drugs through the mail in Federal Prisons” — Jon Zumkehr

THOMSON , IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jon Zumkehr, President of AFGE Local 4070, recently traveled to the nation’s capital to meet with William K. Marshall III, the newly appointed Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons . The agenda: a direct appeal for decisive measures to halt the growing influx of drugs entering Thomson Federal Prisons through the U.S. Postal Service.This meeting comes on the heels of alarming incidents at Thomson Federal Prison, where 17 staff members required emergency medical care—some receiving Narcan and being rushed to the hospital—after being exposed to dangerous substances in the facility’s mailroom. Two officers nearly died. Just days later, a similar event unfolded at FCC Victorville, underscoring the severity and urgency of the crisis.“These aren’t just numbers. These are people with families—they deserve to go home safe at the end of their shift,” said Zumkehr. “We almost lost two staff members because of drugs sent through the mail, and nothing has changed. The Bureau can’t stay silent while traffickers exploit our mail system and put our people at risk.”Further heightening union concerns is a Bureau of Prisons proposal to eliminate 70 staff positions due to budget constraints—a move Zumkehr warns will make an already dangerous job even more perilous.AFGE Local 4070 is demanding the immediate implementation of off-site scanning for all incoming mail, including legal mail and books, until effective drug prevention measures are in place. The union is also pushing for quick passage of H.R. 1046 , the “ Marc Fischer Memorial Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act.” This bipartisan bill, introduced by Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02) and co-sponsored by Reps. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-2), would mandate comprehensive screening protocols for all incoming mail. The legislation has garnered broad bipartisan support from lawmakers and safety advocates alike.A pilot program for off-site mail screening—proven effective in curbing drug exposures—was recently scrapped due to lack of funding. “The mail system remains the main entry point for drugs in our facilities,” said Zumkehr. “Without proper screening, we’re gambling with the lives of our officers.”In a letter to Director Marshall, Zumkehr urged immediate action: “You have the authority to reinstate the pilot program and save lives. Mandate off-site scanning of all mail, books, and correspondence for drugs, or fully digitize them to eliminate the risk to staff at Thomson and elsewhere. This isn’t just a Thomson issue—mail-borne drug trafficking poses a threat to prisons nationwide.”AFGE Local 4070 is calling on Bureau leadership and Congress to act now—to restore safety, protect staff, and stop drug trafficking through the mail before more lives are put in jeopardy.About AFGE Local 4070:AFGE Local 4070 represents the law enforcement and correctional officers at Thomson Federal Prison. The union advocates for staff safety, fair working conditions, and policy solutions aimed at protecting federal correctional staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.