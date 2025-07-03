From Pixar to Pinocchio: Yonas Kibreab Leads Indie Animated Feature with Star-Studded Voice Cast

'Elio' Star Yonas Kibreab joins 'Pinocchio & the Water of Life' Animation

The 13-year-old actor and executive producer joins an A-list voice cast in a reimagined, steampunk-inspired Pinocchio tale seeking global distribution.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following his standout role in Pixar’s Elio, now earning rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, rising star Yonas Kibreab takes on a fresh challenge as both lead voice actor and executive producer in the highly anticipated indie animated feature Pinocchio & the Water of Life. Directed by Victor Luckysov (Asymmetric Studios), the steampunk-inspired film is currently in post-production and seeking global distribution.At just 13 years old, Kibreab delivers a unique and modern take on the iconic wooden boy, anchoring a cast filled with legendary voice talent:James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Fred Tatasciore (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Family Guy)Rob Paulsen (Animaniacs, Rick & Morty)Maurice LaMarche, Tom Kenny, Phil LaMarr, Candi Milo, Yeni Alvarez, and more.“I loved voicing Pinocchio,” shares Kibreab. “The animation is incredible—like nothing I’ve ever seen. Victor is a true artist, and being an executive producer on this project has been such an honor.”Set in a richly imagined, whimsical world, Pinocchio & the Water of Life follows Pinocchio and his feisty sidekick Coot on a daring quest to save his puppet friends from the villainous Faustino, who streams their destruction in twisted nightly pay-per-view events.“This isn’t the Pinocchio you think you know,” says co-writer and producer Mark DeCarlo (Jimmy Neutron). “We recorded live, ensemble style, with plenty of improvised moments. It felt like Second City meets Comic-Con.”Executive Producer Kim Matuka adds, “Even as an indie, the scale of this project is huge—global settings, original songs, and animation that rivals top studios. Yonas is surrounded by the very voices he grew up admiring.”With an episodic series already in early development, Pinocchio & the Water of Life is positioned as a fresh, genre-bending take on a classic, blending heart, humor, and stunning visuals.“This is a passion project through and through,” Kibreab reflects. “The quality and emotion remind me of Elio, but this is something different—magical and unexpected. I’m so proud to help bring it to life.”About the FilmPinocchio & the Water of Life is directed by Victor Luckysov and written by Mark DeCarlo and Ryan Rowe, based on characters by Carlo Collodi. Produced by Luckysov, DeCarlo, and Paul Marshal, with music by Dmitry Noskov and Ivan Burylaev. Executive producers include Kim Eva Matuka, Vsevolod Zorin, and Yonas Kibreab. The film follows Pinocchio’s search for the mythical Water of Life, encountering eccentric pirates, a flying furball, and talking stars in a thrilling tale of self-discovery, bravery, and friendship. Pinocchio & the Water of Life is expected to premiere in 2025.Watch the Trailer & Follow AlongWatch the official trailer here Stay connected for updates and behind-the-scenes content:Instagram: @PinocchioWaterOfLife

