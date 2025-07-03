OSA Weekly Update - 7/3/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha 1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Happy Independence Day! One of the greatest acts of patriotism is to serve your community. Thanks to all in local government for bringing people together, listening to your neighbors, and solving problems that hit close to home. You make me grateful to be a Minnesotan and proud to be an American. Have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend!

