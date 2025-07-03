Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Is The Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market Evolving In The Current Scenario?

The succesive past years have seen the tardive dyskinesia therapeutics market size grow robustly. It is set to inflate from $2.9 billion in 2024 to $3.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include an increase in the prevalence of tardive dyskinesia, a rising global population of patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, growing awareness and diagnosis, increased usage of atypical and typical antipsychotic drugs, and an aging global population.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In the next few years, the tardive dyskinesia therapeutics market is anticipated to grow strongly, reaching $4.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as a rising mental health disorder burden, expanding research and development activities, increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies, growing preference for personalized medicine, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

What Are The Key Trends And Drivers Fueling The Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market Growth?

Major trends propelling the market during the forecast period include collaborations between pharma companies and research institutes for novel therapies, development of extended-release formulations, emergence of generics, regulatory incentives such as orphan drug designation, and technological advancements in drug delivery systems. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders is expected to drive the market growth.

What Role Do Key Companies Play In The Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market?

Major companies operating in the tardive dyskinesia therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Lundbeck A/S, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Luye Pharma Ltd., Lannett Co. Inc., SteriMax Inc., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, SOM Biotech Ltd., and Addex Therapeutics.

What Emerging Trends Are Shaping The Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market?

Companies within this sector are focusing on developing advanced products, such as once-daily treatment options, to maintain more consistent drug levels in the patient's body, simplifying dosing schedules and improving patient adherence.

How Is The Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market Segmented?

The report segments the tardive dyskinesia therapeutics market as follows:

1 By Drug: Deutetrabenazine, Valbenazine, Other Drugs

2 By Product Type: Solid Dosage Forms, Tablets, Capsules, Liquid Dosage Form, Injection

3 By Application: Antipsychotic-Induced Tardive Dyskinesia, Other Drug-Induced Tardive Dyskinesia, Idiopathic Tardive Dyskinesia

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Treatment Centers, Homecare Settings

Sub Segments:

1 By Deutetrabenazine: Dosage Forms, Line Of Therapy, Distribution Channel

2 By Valbenazine: Dosage Forms, Patient Age Group, Distribution Channel

3 By Other Drugs: Drug Class Or Type, Dosage Forms, Treatment Duration

Which Regions Contribute The Most To The Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest contributor in the tardive dyskinesia therapeutics market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to outstrip all other regions in terms of growth.

