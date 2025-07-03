Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $15.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%.

How Big Is The Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Expected To Grow?

The market report provides comprehensive coverage of the rapid expansion in the stem cell umbilical cord blood sector. From a valuation of $6.77 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow to $7.98 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.8%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historic period include escalating research and development activities, rising demand for private banking services, increasing clinical trials, higher incidence of cancers, and boosting fertility clinics across the globe.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Future predictions indicate the market size of stem cell umbilical cord blood will continue to climb, poised to reach $15.21 billion by 2029, progressing at a CAGR of 17.5%. Drivers of growth within the forecast period include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing childbirth rates, growing demand for stem cell therapies, supportive government policies and initiatives, and an increased focus on regenerative medicine. Furthermore, major trends set to influence the market during this period include advancements in therapeutic applications, upgraded healthcare infrastructure, developments in cryopreservation techniques, and integration with gene therapy.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

Growing childbirth rates are a significant force propelling the stem cell umbilical cord blood sector forward. These rates define the number of live births per 1,000 people in a population over a specific timeframe, typically a year. The rising childbirth rates are due to greater access and affordability of fertility treatments, enabling a rise in the number of families having children. Umbilical cord blood stem cells are invaluable for newborns as they carry hematopoietic stem cells, used to treat various blood, immune, and genetic disorders. Importantly, these cells are a perfect genetic match for the baby and may offer potential benefits to siblings or family members. With these drivers, the upward trend in childbirth rates is driving significant growth in the stem cell umbilical cord blood market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Share?

Leading companies operating in the stem cell umbilical cord blood market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Global Cord Blood Corporation, Vita 34 AG, Cordlife Group Limited, StemLife Berhad, MediPost Co. Ltd., Smart Cells International Ltd., StemCyte Inc., Celularity Inc., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd, Esperite N.V., Cryo-Cell International Inc., FamiCord Group, Cells4Life Group LLP, Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Americord Registry LLC, ViaCord LLC, China Cord Blood Corporation, CBR Systems Inc., Cord Blood Registry.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

These major players are focusing on the development of innovative therapies and acquiring approvals. They're engaging in cord blood cell therapy to treat rare genetic disorders, improve immune system recoveries, and support regenerative medicine applications. For example, in October 2024, StemCyte, a US-based biotech firm, obtained the regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for its hematopoietic progenitor cell cord blood therapy HPC Cord Blood. This cord blood cell therapy uses stem cells from umbilical cord blood to promote healing and reduce inflammation, demonstrating potential in treating immune-related and degenerative conditions. It offers a non-invasive, ethically sourced option for advanced regenerative treatments.

How Is The Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Segmented?

The report sheds light on the stem cell umbilical cord blood market's segmentation as follows:

- By Product Type: Cord Blood Stem Cells, Cord Tissue Stem Cells

- By Technology: Cryopreservation, Stem Cell Expansion, Cell Separation

- By Storage Services: Public Cord Blood Banks, Private Cord Blood Banks, Hybrid Cord Blood Banks

- By Application: Hematological Disorders, Metabolic Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications

- By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

- By Cord Blood Stem Cells: Hematopoietic Stem Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Endothelial Progenitor Cells, Regulatory T Cells, Natural Killer Cells, Dendritic Cells

- By Cord Tissue Stem Cells: Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Epithelial Cells, Fibroblasts, Neural Progenitor Cells

What Are The Leading Region In The Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

North America held the largest share of the stem cell umbilical cord blood market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region is expected to be Europe within the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

