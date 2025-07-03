LeapOut Launches Under Armour Philippines' Game-Changing Shopify Plus Website

Screenshot of Under Armour Philippines' website

We design custom Shopify sites, grow communities, run high-ROAS campaigns, and build expert teams that empower e-commerce brands to thrive online.” — Marv Ortiz

PASIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeapOut, the Philippines’ leading digital commerce and Shopify Plus agency, today proudly announced the successful launch of Under Armour Philippines' revolutionary e-commerce platform. Built on Shopify Plus, this meticulously designed site offers customers an immersive digital experience that reflects Under Armour’s global brand excellence, setting new standards for sports apparel retail online.

The new Under Armour website was developed from the ground up to provide a seamless, intuitive experience for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and lifestyle shoppers. LeapOut expertly managed complex stakeholder approvals, aligning local distributors and Under Armour’s global leadership team, ensuring the project met stringent global standards.

“Our goal wasn’t simply to create a website; we aimed to redefine the e-commerce experience, merging cutting-edge design with powerful technology to deliver unmatched customer engagement," stated Ruben Fortes, Project Lead at LeapOut. "This launch highlights LeapOut’s capability to deliver at the highest global standards, demonstrating why top brands increasingly partner with us.”

June Dolendo, LeapOut’s Senior Developer and Head of Technology, added, “Every pixel, every feature, every interaction was crafted with precision and purpose. We’ve created a scalable digital ecosystem that truly embodies Under Armour’s ethos of performance and innovation.”

LeapOut serves an impressive roster of global and regional brands including Reebok, Kultura, Maxi Life, Pet Express, Toy Kingdom, and various leading labels under SM Retail Inc. The agency also maintains a strong international presence, working closely with numerous clients based in the USA and Australia, offering world-class digital commerce solutions without compromising quality or innovation.

One notable US-based apparel client recently achieved remarkable results through LeapOut's innovative solutions:

57.9% YoY Growth: Exceptional gross sales growth, significantly accelerating their digital expansion.

660% Average ROAS: Vastly exceeding performance targets and optimizing media investment efficiency.

25% Increase in Average Order Value (AOV): Enhanced user experience and strategic planning significantly boosted average transaction values.

"Our international projects, especially in competitive markets like the USA, underscore LeapOut's strategic value," Fortes remarked. "We provide advanced digital commerce expertise that drives real, measurable business impact for our clients globally."

LeapOut’s strategic approach involves deeply understanding clients' unique challenges, market dynamics, and growth ambitions. Through close collaboration, the agency crafts tailor-made strategies that amplify brand presence, optimize customer experiences, and drive sustained revenue growth. By leveraging advanced analytics, innovative design, and data-driven marketing strategies, LeapOut helps brands realize their full potential in digital commerce.

The agency’s proven track record includes transforming businesses from initial online entry points to becoming fully-fledged digital market leaders. LeapOut’s relentless focus on client success, agile implementation processes, and its dedicated team of digital specialists ensure robust performance outcomes that consistently surpass client expectations.

About LeapOut:

LeapOut is a premier digital commerce and Shopify Plus agency headquartered in Manila, Philippines. Specializing in empowering brands from their initial online sale to becoming full-scale digital leaders, LeapOut combines global-standard expertise in e-commerce design, technology, and strategic business insights. The agency consistently delivers exceptional results for businesses seeking advanced digital solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.