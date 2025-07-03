Former Miss Vermont Ash Ruddy Releases Debut Book on Faith, Motherhood, and Overcoming the Impossible

From Miss America to Memoirist "A remarkable story about a mother's love, told with tenderness, resilience, and faith" - Pete Greig, 24-7 Prayer International

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ash Ruddy , former Miss Vermont (Miss America 2009), announces the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Twenty-four + One : “A Mother’s Story of Faith, Love and Miracles”. The book, eBook, and audiobook are available for purchase on Amazon US and Amazon UK.Ash’s memoir is a deeply personal and transformative account of her son’s miraculous survival, after being born at just 24 weeks and one day of gestation. Navigating the brutal realities of extreme neonatal intensive care, teetering between life and death at what’s known as ‘the edge of viability,’ this story delivers universal lessons about resilience, surrender, and the tremendous power of faith.“This book is for anyone who has ever wrestled with faith in the face of impossibility,” Ash shares. “It’s for mothers, believers, skeptics, and everyone in between. I wanted to share the rawness of my experience while offering a sense of hope that miracles can unfold even in the darkest seasons.”Written to inspire and challenge readers across all walks of life, this book provides a rare glimpse into the intersection of human vulnerability and divine strength. Described as “magnificent, compulsive, and so utterly mesmerising” by British fashion designer Savannah Miller, Ash’s story offers a unique portrayal of how faith and medicine intertwine, bringing readers on a journey that is as uplifting as it is agonising.“Ash’s story is a powerful example of how life can change in an instant, of how extreme circumstances can reveal and align your priorities in ways you never thought possible. This book will force you to re-examine your own life and priorities, for the better,” notes Lily Silverton, writer and founder of ‘The Priorities Method™’.Twenty-four + One provides an honest firsthand account of navigating the NICU as the parent of a micro-preemie. It delivers raw reflections on hope, loss, and finding purpose in the midst of chaos, while navigating motherhood and faith in a secular world. This story invites readers of all beliefs, or none at all, to bear witness to phenomenal transformation and the existence of miracles.Ash Ruddy is an author, speaker, and storyteller with a gift for capturing the essence of resilience, faith, and personal transformation. A proud Vermonter from the Northeast Kingdom now residing in the UK, Ash’s writing is shaped by her journey through motherhood, her deep spiritual insights, and her passion for inspiring others through the power of sharing stories. As a former Miss Vermont, Ash’s experience on the national stage taught her the importance of authenticity and connection; values that form the foundation of her writing and speaking. Whether addressing audiences or penning heartfelt prose, Ash’s mission is to uplift and empower through stories that resonate and inspire.Twenty-four + One is available now in hardcover, paperback, e-book and audiobook formats, on select global Amazon platforms including Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk.For any inquiries, please contact Charlotte Vystavel, Head of PR.

