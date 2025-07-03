Automotive Vibration Absorber Market Set to Reach USD 39 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Ride Comfort

Automotive Vibration Absorber Market

Automotive vibration absorber market to reach USD 39 billion by 2035, driven by EV growth, ride comfort demand, and innovations in smart materials.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Vibration Absorber Market is expected to reach USD 39 billion by 2035, up from USD 26 billion in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7%.The demand for ride comfort and NVH control, emerging electric vehicles, the proliferation of lightweight materials, innovation in smart materials and simulation, and a thriving automotive aftermarket are driving the automotive vibration absorber market.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=507 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global automotive vibration absorber market is expected to reach US$ 39 billion by 2035.The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2035.Passenger vehicles hold the largest share in the market.Commercial vehicles are the fastest-growing segment.Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of production and consumption.North America and Europe are major contributors due to rising EV adoption and regulatory standards.Brake-type and internal-tube absorbers are among the leading product types.The aftermarket segment shows strong growth potential.Smart and active vibration absorbers are gaining traction with EVs and advanced vehicles.The market is driven by increased demand for ride comfort and noise reduction.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Automotive Vibration Absorber Market:Prominent players in the market are Continental AG, Geislinger GmbH, Knorr-Bremse AG, Schaeffler AG, SGF GmbH & Co. KG, Tuopu Group, Vibratech TVD, among others.Market Growth Drivers:The market is witnessing growth driven by several key factors:Increasing emphasis on ride comfort and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) control in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs).The surge in electric vehicle adoption, which requires sophisticated vibration-damping solutions to preserve the silent ride expected from EVs.Continuous technological advancements in smart materials such as magnetorheological fluids and piezoelectric elements, along with the integration of adaptive and active vibration dampers.Expanding aftermarket demand for high-performance absorber systems in older and commercial vehicles.Regional Dynamics:North America is experiencing strong growth due to rising EV penetration, increased focus on premium vehicle comfort, and robust aftermarket activity.Europe continues to lead in automotive innovation, with stringent noise regulations and a strong push for sustainability in vehicle design.Asia Pacific dominates global production and consumption, with countries like China, India, and Japan investing heavily in automotive manufacturing and advanced vehicle systems.Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are emerging as potential growth regions, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and infrastructure development, although price sensitivity remains a key factor.Automotive Vibration Absorber Market News:In February 2025, ZF launched sMOTION, an innovative active chassis damping system that can improve vehicle stability and driving dynamics. By accurately adjusting damping forces in line with different driving conditions and triggering quick vertical movements for all wheels, sMOTION actively stabilizes the vehicle to maximize road holding and enhance ride comfort. This technology perfectly merges automation with driver control, providing a more enjoyable and safe driving experience.Öhlins Racing introduced in November 2024 the TTX AR-X 40 rear shock absorber for adventure motorcycles. With its 40mm piston, hydraulic preload adjuster, and SmartEC compatibility, it provides better damping control and ride adaptation. It improves comfort, handling, and versatility on varied surfaces using semi-active suspension technology.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7284 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Automotive Vibration Absorber Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The automotive vibration absorber market is segmented by vehicle type, product type, sales channel, and region. By vehicle type, it includes passenger and commercial vehicles, with passenger vehicles leading due to higher demand for comfort. By product type, it covers brake absorbers, internal tube, torsional, active, steering wheel, backrest, and hydraulic absorbers. Sales channels are divided into OEMs and aftermarket, with OEMs holding a major share. Regionally, the market spans North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, with Asia Pacific leading in production and consumption.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global automotive shock absorber market size is estimated at US$ 16.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 22.54 billion by 2034-end, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2024 and 2034.The global automotive vibration control system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 168.33 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach US$ 271.59 billion by the end of 2034About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact Us:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.