Jaqalan by Yaser and Yasin Rashid Shomali Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Jaqalan by Yaser and Yasin Rashid Shomali as the Silver Winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation showcased in the Jaqalan project, solidifying its position as a noteworthy contribution to the field of architecture.The Jaqalan villas, designed by Shomali Design Studio, exemplify the firm's commitment to creating spaces that seamlessly blend functionality and aesthetics while addressing current trends and needs within the architecture industry. The project's innovative use of sustainable materials, energy-efficient solutions, and harmonious integration with the surrounding landscape aligns with the growing demand for environmentally conscious design practices. This recognition not only validates the expertise of the designers but also underscores the importance of such forward-thinking approaches in shaping the future of residential architecture.Jaqalan stands out for its striking sloped roofs that descend to the ground, creating a bold visual identity while addressing the region's heavy rainfall. The villas feature expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows that foster a strong indoor-outdoor connection, enhancing the living experience for residents. The use of reinforced concrete and steel ensures structural integrity, while advanced construction techniques, such as modular construction, optimize efficiency and minimize waste. The incorporation of solar panels and energy-efficient materials further exemplifies the project's commitment to sustainability, setting a new standard for contemporary residential architecture through minimalism and contextual harmony.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Shomali Design Studio's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in villa design. This recognition is expected to inspire the firm to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural design, exploring new avenues for creating spaces that not only meet but exceed client expectations. The award also highlights the potential for Jaqalan to influence industry standards and practices, encouraging other architects and designers to embrace sustainable, context-sensitive design approaches that prioritize the well-being of both residents and the environment.Project MembersJaqalan was designed by Yaser Rashid Shomali, the lead designer, and Yasin Rashid Shomali, the project architect. The client and construction company, Deniz Otesi Insaat, played a crucial role in bringing the vision to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Jaqalan villas and their designers by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website. The page provides a comprehensive overview of the project, showcasing its unique features and the creative vision behind it. Visitors can also explore the profiles of Yaser and Yasin Rashid Shomali, gaining insights into their design philosophy and previous works.About Yaser and Yasin Rashid ShomaliYaser and Yasin Rashid Shomali are the founding brothers of Shomali Design Studio, a renowned architectural and design firm based in Iran, specializing in villa design. With their unique vision and expertise, they create exceptional spaces that seamlessly blend functionality and aesthetics. Their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality result in designs that surpass client expectations. Shomali Design Studio's portfolio showcases their versatility in creating captivating villa designs, spanning contemporary to traditional styles. Their work has earned them international recognition through prestigious architecture awards.About Shomali Design StudioShomali Design Studio, founded by brothers Yaser and Yasin Rashid Shomali, is a Tehran-based architectural firm established in 2020. The studio considers architecture to be a form of cultural production, and their work extends across the globe, engaging the realms of art and architecture. Shomali Design Studio's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of projects, each reflecting their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cultural sensitivity.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. 