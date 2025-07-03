Over-The-Counter OTC Vitamins And Minerals Dietary Supplements Market Report 2025 – For Strategy & Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025

What Does The Growth Of The OTC Vitamins And Minerals Dietary Supplements Market Look Like?

The over-the-counter vitamins and minerals dietary supplements market size has experienced significant growth in recent years, rising from $51.03 billion in 2024 to an expected $54.33 billion in 2025. This equates to a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. Various factors have contributed to this historical growth, including increasing health awareness, aging populations, the growth of self-medication trends, increasing disposable incomes, and an escalating prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

What Is The Projected OTC Vitamins And Minerals Dietary Supplements Market Size And Growth Rate For The Coming Years?

Looking ahead, the over-the-counter otc vitamins and minerals dietary supplements market size is poised for even stronger growth. Forecast indicate a push to an impressive $69.21 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Several trends and drivers will fuel this anticipated growth, including a greater focus on preventive healthcare, rising e-commerce penetration, heightened demand for personalized nutrition, an expanding geriatric population, and continuous innovation in supplement formulations. Exciting advancements in delivery formats like gummies and dissolvables, superior formulation technologies enhancing bioavailability, innovation in plant-based and organic supplements, integration of AI in personalized supplement recommendations, and progress in sustainable and eco-friendly packaging are all set to mark significant strides during the forecast period.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The OTC Vitamins And Minerals Dietary Supplements Market?

A key growth propeller for the OTC vitamins and minerals dietary supplements market is the expanding awareness around preventive healthcare. Preventive healthcare encompasses medical practices and lifestyle strategies aimed at illness prevention, early health issue detection, and overall wellness promotion. The surge in chronic disease awareness fuels preventive healthcare as individuals take proactive steps to avoid complications and mitigate healthcare costs. OTC vitamins and minerals dietary supplements are pivotal in preventive healthcare, filling nutritional gaps, enhancing immune function, and warding off chronic diseases before they develop. For example, in March 2025, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency revealed that in 2022, European Union countries allocated €90.4 $103.03 billion to preventive healthcare, or 0.57% of their GDP, signifying a substantial investment. Therefore, the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare is set to drive the vitamin and dietary supplement market substantially.

Which Are The Key Players Operating In The OTC Vitamins And Minerals Dietary Supplements Market?

Prominent companies in the over-the-counter OTC vitamins and minerals dietary supplements market include notable pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestlé S.A., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway Corporation, GNC Holdings Inc., USANA Health Sciences, Jamieson Wellness Inc., Nature’s Way Products LLC, NOW Foods, Blackmores Limited, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd, New Chapter, and Puritan’s Pride.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The OTC Vitamins And Minerals Dietary Supplements Market?

An exciting emerging trend in the OTC vitamins and minerals dietary supplements market is the focus by key players on developing innovative products like over-the-counter eye nutritional supplements aimed at supporting vision health. These non-prescription items, packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are designed to safeguard and bolster eye health. Besides maintaining clear vision and mitigating eye strain, they may help slow down age-related eye issues like macular degeneration. For instance, in June 2024, Bausch + Lomb, a Canadian eye health products firm, debuted Blink NutriTears, an over-the-counter supplement designed to combat dry eye. Formulated with a unique blend including lutein, zeaxanthin, curcumin, and vitamin D, Blink NutriTears has been clinically proven to target the root causes of dry eyes, bolster healthy tear production, and provide noticeable symptom relief within 2 to 4 weeks.

How Is The OTC Vitamins And Minerals Dietary Supplements Market Segmented?

1 By Product Types: Vitamins, Minerals, Dietary Supplements

2 By Formulation Type: Tablets, Capsules, Softgels, Powders, Liquids, Gummies

3 By Sales Channel: Pharmacies, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, Health Food Stores

4 By Application: Pain Relief, Heart Disease, Cancer, Brain Function, Eye Health, Other Applications

5 By Age Group: Children, Adults

Subsegments:

1 By Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Multivitamins

2 By Minerals: Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Potassium, Iodine, Selenium, Multiminerals

3 By Dietary Supplements: Herbal Supplements, Probiotics, Omega-3 Or Fish Oil, Protein Supplements, Fiber Supplements, Enzyme Supplements, Amino Acids, Antioxidants

What Are The Leading Region In The OTC vitamins and minerals dietary supplements Market?

In 2024, North America led the OTC vitamins and minerals dietary supplements market in terms of region. The fastest-growing region during the forecast period is expected to be the Asia-Pacific. The market report covers the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

