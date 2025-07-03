Minister Ronald Lamoma briefs media ahead of International Relations and Cooperation Budget Vote, 3 Jul

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamoma, will deliver the Budget Vote Speech of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Thursday, 3 July 2025, in Parliament, Cape Town.

Minister Lamola will use the occasion to outline South Africa’s foreign policy priorities for the financial year 2025-2026, focussing on programmes and activities aligned to the attainment of the priorities of the Seventh Administration.

Deputy Ministers Mr Alvin Botes and Ms Thandi Moraka will also deliver remarks during the debate on the Budget Vote Speech, focussing on South Africa’s relations with Europe and the Americas as well as Asia and Middle East regions, respectively.

Ahead of the Budget Vote Speech, Minister Lamola is scheduled to hold a media briefing.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 3 July 2025

Time: 13h30

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town

The DIRCO Budget Vote Speech is scheduled for 16h30, Marks Building (M46).

Media RSVP: Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

