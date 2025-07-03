Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,505 in the last 365 days.

Minister Ronald Lamoma briefs media ahead of International Relations and Cooperation Budget Vote, 3 Jul

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamoma, will deliver the Budget Vote Speech of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Thursday, 3 July 2025, in Parliament, Cape Town.

Minister Lamola will use the occasion to outline South Africa’s foreign policy priorities for the financial year 2025-2026, focussing on programmes and activities aligned to the attainment of the priorities of the Seventh Administration.

Deputy Ministers Mr Alvin Botes and Ms Thandi Moraka will also deliver remarks during the debate on the Budget Vote Speech, focussing on South Africa’s relations with Europe and the Americas as well as Asia and Middle East regions, respectively.

Ahead of the Budget Vote Speech, Minister Lamola is scheduled to hold a media briefing.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 3 July 2025
Time: 13h30
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town

The DIRCO Budget Vote Speech is scheduled for 16h30, Marks Building (M46).

Media RSVP: Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Ronald Lamoma briefs media ahead of International Relations and Cooperation Budget Vote, 3 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more