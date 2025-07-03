Pain Management Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Pain Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Pain Management Market Expected To Grow?

The global pain management market is set for steady growth, with a projected rise from $73.77 billion in 2024 to $77.3 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. The factors contributing to this growth include increasing disposable incomes, improved healthcare infrastructure, a rise in lifestyle-related diseases, the advancing use of non-opioid and minimally invasive therapies for chronic pain, and heightened awareness about effective pain management.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Planning ahead, the pain management market is forecasted to witness continued expansion, positioned to reach $92.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is underpinned by a rising demand for long-term pain management, an aging population, growth in associated healthcare services, increased education on pain management, and governmental initiatives to improve healthcare systems. Future trends to watch for include advanced healthcare systems, progress in pain management technologies, virtual reality VR therapy, digital therapeutics DTx, and non-opioid analgesics.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Pain Management Market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions is a powerful driver propelling the growth of the pain management market. Chronic pain refers to persistent discomfort lasting over three months, often continuing even after the expected healing period of an injury or illness. A key factor behind the rising prevalence of chronic pain is the global obesity epidemic, as excess weight places additional stress on joints and muscles, contributing to conditions such as osteoarthritis and lower back pain. Effective pain management offers targeted therapies to decrease discomfort, improve quality of life, and allow for manageable daily activities. As such, a continued increase in chronic pain conditions is expected to fuel the growth of the pain management market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Pain Management Market Share?

Major industry players shaping the pain management market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc , Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc, Purdue Pharma L.P., and Nevro Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Pain Management Market?

In line with the market's growth, companies are focusing on the development of advanced drug formulations, such as transdermal drugs, to improve targeted drug delivery, increase patient compliance, and reduce side effects. For instance, Aveva Drug Delivery Systems Inc., a U.S.-based company, launched in February 2025 a generic Fentanyl transdermal patch for managing moderate to severe chronic pain.

How Is The Global Pain Management Market Segmented?

The pain management market's diverse range includes various treatment types, from medication and physical therapy to interventional procedures and alternative therapies. The market covers a wide range of pain types including neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, joint pain, headache, and post-operative pain. End-users of this market involve hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, research institutions, and academic institutions.

What Are The Leading Region In The Pain Management Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the pain management market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is foreseen to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with other regions studied in the report including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

