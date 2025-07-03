Buscar Company and Terramer, Inc. Advance Hemp Bioplastics to Combat Microplastic Pollution

Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), a diversified holding company focused on sustainable energy and natural resources, today affirms its commitment to addressing the global microplastic pollution crisis through its April 11, 2025, acquisition of a 50% stake in Terramer, Inc., a leader in hemp-based bioplastics, via a strategic stock-swap transaction. This partnership advances scalable, biodegradable solutions to protect ecosystems and public health, aligning with environmental priorities championed by advocates like Minister Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, Buscar is not directly collaborating with the U.S. government.Addressing a Global CrisisMicroplastic pollution poses a severe threat to ecosystems and human health. According to a 2023 UN Environment Programme report, approximately 1.2 million metric tons of microplastics enter the oceans annually from sources such as tire wear and synthetic textiles. A 2024 study by the University of California, San Diego, estimates that individuals ingest up to 200,000 microplastic particles per year through food and water, with potential links to health risks, including inflammation and antibiotic resistance.“Hemp bioplastics offer a sustainable path to reduce microplastic pollution,” said Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO of Buscar Company. “Our partnership with Terramer positions us to deliver innovative solutions that protect our planet and communities.”A Strategic PartnershipBuscar’s investment in Terramer accelerates the development of TERBO-1000, a hemp-based bioplastic that biodegrades within 180 days, according to ASTM D6400 standards, leaving no microplastic residue. Unlike petroleum-based plastics, which can last for centuries, TERBO-1000 is free of harmful additives like BPA and is suitable for packaging, food service, and industrial uses. The partnership aims to increase production and target key markets by 2026, harnessing hemp’s low-water, carbon-sequestering properties.“Terramer’s technology is a game-changer for sustainable materials,” said Alex Mond, Chairman and Founder of Terramer, Inc. “Together with Buscar, we’re driving innovation to combat microplastic pollution.”Strategically Positioned for Generating RevenueTerramer Inc. has achieved significant market traction with a strong portfolio of purchase orders and letters of intent, reflecting growing demand for its innovative TERBO-1000™️ hemp-based bioplastic products. Current purchase orders include a $6,000,000 agreement with a California-based apparel brand for hemp-based parchment papers, a $621,000 order from a national packaging distributor for food containers, a $248,000 order from an Ohio-based distribution facility for additional food containers, an order from an industrial services provider for 10,000 T-shirt bags (12”x7”x22”), and a $138,000 order from a supply company for 9x9 all-black hinged clamshell containers. Additionally, Terramer has secured letters of intent, including one with a sales group for food packaging materials valued up to $80,000,000, another with the same California apparel brand for hemp-based textiles, and a third with a global quick-service restaurant chain for assorted food packaging solutions. These commitments highlight Terramer’s expanding presence in the sustainable packaging and textiles markets, positioning it to capitalize on the rapidly growing bioplastics industry.Aligned with Environmental GoalsThe partnership between Buscar and Terramer advances the urgent demand for eco-friendly alternatives, targeting the replacement of a significant portion of the US$185.82–226.29 billion global single-use plastics market, including US$33.03–33.48 billion in the U.S., used in food packaging, restaurants, consumer goods, and agricultural films. Their innovative hemp bioplastic products aim to replace conventional plastics in these applications, aligning with global efforts to combat plastic pollution through enhanced recycling systems and bans on harmful plastics.Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, emphasized during his speech at the Chemicals of Concern Policy Summit: “Microplastics from food and food production assembly lines and packaging don’t only end up on our food, they also contaminate our soil, our water, our oceans, and from there they re-enter the food supply!”Commitment to SustainabilityBuscar and Terramer are dedicated to reducing microplastic pollution through innovative, hemp-based solutions. By advancing TERBO-1000, this partnership paves the way for a sustainable economy that prioritizes environmental and public health.About Buscar CompanyBuscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding firm focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Buscar manages Eon Discovery Inc., which handles gold mining operations in California's Plumas National Forest; Terramer Inc., a leader in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics; and Armorgenix, a pharmaceutical innovator specializing in detoxification and antiviral solutions. Formed through a strategic evolution, including a 2020 reverse merger with Eon Discovery, Buscar aims to drive growth and increase shareholder value through innovation and diversification.Forward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections about the growth of the hemp bioplastics market, the expected impact of the Buscar-Terramer partnership, and the development and commercialization of TERBO-1000. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory challenges, market acceptance, production delays, and economic conditions, which could cause actual results to differ significantly from these projections. Buscar makes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. For a detailed discussion of risks, please refer to Buscar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Alexander DekhtyarBuscar Company, CEO

