The future of Energy Storage was discussed in Türkiye

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offering high value-added solutions in the field of energy storage, Maxxen brought together industry professionals in workshop events organized in Ankara and Istanbul in line with its growth targets in Europe. The event shed light on the transformation process in energy technologies.Maxxen, which develops comprehensive systems in the field of energy storage technologies and continues to grow in the European market, brought together sector representatives in Türkiye. The future of energy storage, new generation technologies and global strategies were discussed in the “Battery Technologies and Solutions Workshop” events held in Ankara and Istanbul. This meeting, shaped in line with Maxxen’s 2030 vision, also gave clues to solutions that will play a critical role in Europe’s energy transformation.Integrating energy storage solutions with sustainability, engineering and technology, Maxxen is positioned as one of the leading actors shaping the future of the sector. The newly established LEED-accredited, 20’000 m² production facility raises efficiency and quality standards with its TÜV-certified production line and AI-supported quality control systems. Strengthening its position in global markets, the company also embodies this vision with its exemplary projects in the European market.“We aim to produce over 10 GWh in our new production facility in the first five years”Stating that the energy gap in Europe can be closed not only with capacity but also with smart and flexible solutions, Ruben Valiente, General Manager of Maxxen Energy AG said: “Energy storage is one of the most powerful tools we currently have to accelerate the energy transition. Last data from the World Meteorological Organization shows that the probability that the Earth shall exceed the +1.5°C threshold committed at the Paris Accord in the next five years is 70%. This demonstrates that there is no room for further delays in tackling the issue. With this urgent need in mind, we aim to reach a production output of 10 GWh by 2030 in our new factory. This yield will bring Maxxen to a company value of 1 billion dollars. At Maxxen we offer a strong infrastructure platform that can respond to the dynamic and increasing energy needs of the future, today.”New generation solutions and investment perspectives were discussedDuring the event, comprehensive discussions were held on topics that will shape the future of the energy sector. In the presentations and speeches, the opportunities offered by energy storage systems for investors were explored. The impact of technological developments on the sector as well as predictions about new business models of the future were also discussed. One of Maxxen's advanced energy storage solutions, the X-Series product line, was also introduced in a special session organized as part of the event.Current developments on new generation models for energy financing and application scenarios specific to investors were also presented to the attention of the participants. The workshop areas served as a privileged platform that offered not only information sharing but also direct interaction and collaboration opportunities for industry professionals, investors and decision makers.About Maxxen:Maxxen Energy AG, a Swiss-based company that develops new generation energy storage solutions, was founded in 2024. Maxxen appeals to a wide target audience, from commercial and industrial consumers of electricity, to installers and operators of renewable grid-scale applications. The company utilizes Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells, the dominant technology in the field of battery energy storage systems (BESS), for the manufacture of energy storage solutions. Maxxen conducts strategy, marketing, business development, sales, product management and after-sales support processes out of its headquarter in Zurich.

