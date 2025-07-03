Hand Safety First Introduces No-Touch Hand Safety Tools in India Market

Hand Safety First Push Pull Tools

HSF - Hand Safety First introduces a complete range of hand safety tools to reduce incidence of hand injuries in industries.

JAMSHEDPUR, JHARKHAND, INDIA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to safe load handling, the HSF RiggerSafe Push Pull Tool /Stick from HandSafetyFirst stands out as the ideal industrial load control tool. Whether you're managing suspended loads, working in confined spaces, or striving for hands-free rigging, the HSF RiggerSafe delivers performance and protection. Built for industrial safety , it ensures load maneuvering with maximum control and minimum risk.RiggerSafe – Because safe hands don't touch the load.Key Features of HSF RiggerSafe Push Pull Tool/StickRugged Fibreglass ShaftThe RiggerSafe uses a non-conductive, corrosion-resistant shaft built from industrial-grade fiberglass—perfect for safe load handling in harsh environments.Ergonomic D-HandleDesigned for comfort and grip, the HSF RiggerSafe ensures reduced fatigue even during extended load control operations.Wide-Face Push HeadThis RiggerSafe offers superior stability and precise load guidance across multiple applicationsIntegrated Safety GuardThe RiggerSafe's built-in guard prevents hand injuries from slips, impacts, or pinch points.High-Visibility Yellow CoatingEnhances visibility in industrial sites, improving worksite safety during load handling operations.Low-Maintenance DesignThe HSF RiggerSafe withstands moisture, chemicals, and extreme temperatures—ideal for any industrial load control setting.Benefits of RiggerSafe Push Pull Tool/StickImproves SafetyKeep hands away from danger zones with the RiggerSafe—reducing crush and pinch injury risks.Enhances ControlControl suspended or moving loads easily—no direct hand contact required.Boosts ComplianceUse the HSF RiggerSafe to meet safety audit protocols and hands-off rigging requirements.Reduces FatigueLightweight and ergonomic, this RiggerSafe is built for daily industrial use.Built to EndureFrom oil rigs to wind farms, the RiggerSafe resists rust, impact, and harsh chemicals.Multi-Industry UtilityA go-to industrial load control tool for sectors including oil & gas, utilities, renewables, and heavy engineering.Applications of RiggerSafe Push Pull Tool/StickSuspended Load GuidanceUse the RiggerSafe to control sway and secure loads during lifts.Precision PositioningAchieve exact placement of pipes, turbines, and equipment using this RiggerSafe.Confined Space AlignmentManeuver heavy loads in tight spaces with the slim and controlled RiggerSafe.Safety Compliance SupportEnsure safety regulations are met with a hands-free industrial load control tool.Get In Touch With Us!Phone+91 73861 10618Emailinfo@handsafetyfirst.comhttp:// www.handsafetyfirst.com ContactHand Safety Firstinfo@handsafetyfirst.com7386110618

HSF Magnetic Tools Range

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.