Hand Safety First Introduces No-Touch Hand Safety Tools in India Market

Hand Safety First

Push Pull Tools

HSF - Hand Safety First introduces a complete range of hand safety tools to reduce incidence of hand injuries in industries.

JAMSHEDPUR, JHARKHAND, INDIA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to safe load handling, the HSF RiggerSafe Push Pull Tool/Stick from HandSafetyFirst stands out as the ideal industrial load control tool. Whether you're managing suspended loads, working in confined spaces, or striving for hands-free rigging, the HSF RiggerSafe delivers performance and protection. Built for industrial safety, it ensures load maneuvering with maximum control and minimum risk.

RiggerSafe – Because safe hands don't touch the load.

Key Features of HSF RiggerSafe Push Pull Tool/Stick
Rugged Fibreglass Shaft
The RiggerSafe uses a non-conductive, corrosion-resistant shaft built from industrial-grade fiberglass—perfect for safe load handling in harsh environments.

Ergonomic D-Handle
Designed for comfort and grip, the HSF RiggerSafe ensures reduced fatigue even during extended load control operations.

Wide-Face Push Head
This RiggerSafe offers superior stability and precise load guidance across multiple applications

Integrated Safety Guard
The RiggerSafe's built-in guard prevents hand injuries from slips, impacts, or pinch points.

High-Visibility Yellow Coating
Enhances visibility in industrial sites, improving worksite safety during load handling operations.

Low-Maintenance Design
The HSF RiggerSafe withstands moisture, chemicals, and extreme temperatures—ideal for any industrial load control setting.

Benefits of RiggerSafe Push Pull Tool/Stick
Improves Safety
Keep hands away from danger zones with the RiggerSafe—reducing crush and pinch injury risks.

Enhances Control
Control suspended or moving loads easily—no direct hand contact required.

Boosts Compliance
Use the HSF RiggerSafe to meet safety audit protocols and hands-off rigging requirements.

Reduces Fatigue
Lightweight and ergonomic, this RiggerSafe is built for daily industrial use.

Built to Endure
From oil rigs to wind farms, the RiggerSafe resists rust, impact, and harsh chemicals.

Multi-Industry Utility
A go-to industrial load control tool for sectors including oil & gas, utilities, renewables, and heavy engineering.

Applications of RiggerSafe Push Pull Tool/Stick
Suspended Load Guidance
Use the RiggerSafe to control sway and secure loads during lifts.

Precision Positioning
Achieve exact placement of pipes, turbines, and equipment using this RiggerSafe.

Confined Space Alignment
Maneuver heavy loads in tight spaces with the slim and controlled RiggerSafe.

Safety Compliance Support
Ensure safety regulations are met with a hands-free industrial load control tool.

HSF Magnetic Tools Range

