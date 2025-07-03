Guided Journal 'Lemonade Lists' Inspires Readers to Make Lemonade of Lemons—Both Literally and Figuratively

'Lemonade Lists' by Carol Frazier Belle Isle Books's logo

written by Carol Frazier; illustrated by Cindy Briggs; on sale May 27, 2025

A refreshing recipe of contemplation, wisdom, and creativity, and is a great companion as you pause to reflect and recharge. This book is a gift to the heart and soul.” — Rachel Mains, Corner Cafe radio host, Crawford Media Group

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new work that is part guided journal, part cookbook: ' Lemonade Lists ,' written by Carol Frazier and illustrated by Cindy Briggs.As people move through the modern world, they can find it all too easy to lose sight of the small daily miracles that constantly occur all around them. But now—through a series of simple “Lemonade Lists,” as well as a few other inventive and creative prompts—this guided journal from real-life creative cousins Carol and Cindy directs readers’ focus to those small miracles, encouraging them to remember their passions, dreams, and favorite pleasures; and to use gratitude and appreciation as an anchor to weather the storm. In this book, readers will find prompts alongside inspiring quotes; resplendent watercolor paintings from professional artist Cindy Briggs; and even a few sweet lemon-based recipes, courtesy of Carol’s husband, award-winning chef Timothy Ramirez—as well as bold and beautiful inspiration to turn their own lemons into lemonade.Unapologetically—and elegantly—championing the efficacy of practicing daily expressions of gratitude in a world that sometimes seems sour, but can certainly be made sweet, 'Lemonade Lists' released May 27, 2025.'"Lemonade Lists" guides its readers to discover their authentic voice, showing them how to weave creativity and gratitude into their daily lives. Each page inspires self-reflection, revealing fresh perspectives and insightful expression.'Creative cousins Carol Frazier and Cindy Briggs honor their shared legacy by passing forward the joys of music, art, cooking, and writing. Through their books and workshops, they inspire others to embrace the transformative power of creativity.''About the Author'Carol Frazier is an impassioned artist dedicated to inspiring others as an accomplished recording artist, actress, screenwriter, author, speaker, and creative coach. She is the founder of Carol Frazier Studio, hosts the online summit Inspired Creativity, and provides artistic development for creatives.Carol’s own original music can be found on all streaming platforms, and spans four original albums: 'Life’s a Ride,' 'Simple Baby Boy,' 'Três,' and 'Then Came You'; as well as three compilation albums. Her original compositions can also be found in film and TV.After overcoming obstacles on her own personal journey, recovering, and healing with gratitude, Carol created the Lemonade Lists to encourage others to do the same—“making lemonade out of lemons.” She also created several online courses and group programs to help people find their voice and follow their dreams: 'Compose Yourself'; 'Overcome Stage Fright and Heal Performance Anxiety'; and 'The Sing Zone Method,' for which she has also written a book of the same name.Carol is based in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA; and Aspen, CO. Readers can visit her at www.carolfrazier.com 'About the Illustrator'Cindy Briggs, NWS, NWWS, comes from a family of artists who are inspired to create and share their love of painting. Sharing her journey through watercolors, she blends light, emotion, and luminous color to leave a lasting impression.As an international watercolor workshop instructor for twenty-five years, Cindy continues to lead 'plein air' workshops throughout Europe and the United States. She also teaches online and studio workshops for Smithsonian Art Studios; Terracotta.art; and other leading arts organizations; as well as at the University of Utah, near her home. Encouraging artists at all levels, her numerous online programs offer accessible opportunities for creative growth.Cindy is a Signature Member of the National (NWS) and Northwest Watercolor Societies (NWWS), as well as a Daniel Smith Watercolor Ambassador. Her work is featured in 'Splash 24,' 'Plein Air' magazine, 'Outdoor Painter,' and 'American Watercolor.'Interviews available upon request.Belle Isle Books is an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.'Lemonade Lists' (paperback, 172 pages, $32.95) is available for sale from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

