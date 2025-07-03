Readers Learn 'This Sure Thing' from Children’s Picture Book: Their Love for Thir Dearly Departed Never Fades

'This Sure Thing' by Sarah Mayfield Brandylane Publishers's logo

written by Sarah Mayfield; illustrated by Dennis Auth; on sale February 11, 2025

Personally and professionally, Sarah understands grief, and her words will be a gift to any family who needs a little guidance as they navigate the challenges of loss.” — Allyson Drake, founder and executive director, Full Circle Grief Center

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is proud to announce the release of a new picture book for children aged 5 to 8, ' This Sure Thing ,' written by Sarah Mayfield, a compassionate bereavement care certified provider; and illustrated by Dennis Auth.Common wisdom states only two things are certain in life: death and taxes. But when the first of these comes for a loved one, people often balk at the prospect of sharing their grief with children, whom they expect to be resilient or even forgetful of the deceased. In doing so, they sometimes cause further emotional harm to fragile children who are unsure how to process the new reality of their loved one’s absence.'This Sure Thing' offers a better alternative, using simple rhyming verse delivered from the perspective of a boy whose younger brother has died to demonstrate how a child might feel about and remember a sibling who has passed away. The boy remembers his brother not only as he was, but also imagines what he might be now—incorporating his presence into every day through writing notes, thinking of him, and remaining determined to do what he can since his brother is no longer able to do so himself. In this way, the boy keeps his brother alive in his heart—and lives his love for him every single day.The effort of 'This Sure Thing' to center children’s experience of grief does not stop at a single example: The book also includes bonus features like “30 Ways to Live That Love,” a list of activities and rituals that helps readers consider and choose their own ways to live the love for their departed loved ones; and “Today Notes,” blank notes that invite readers to write a few words or draw a picture to their loved one telling them how they “live that love” in their absence. Readers are invited to save and revisit these notes when they feel up to it. They can also discover additional grief resources and print blank Today Notes at the book’s website, www.livethatlove.org To further support bereaved youth, 25 percent of the author’s proceeds from the book’s sales will go to the National Alliance for Children’s Grief and the Full Circle Grief Center.Reinforcing the idea that continuing to love, talk about, and incorporate memories of the deceased into their daily lives can benefit bereaved youths; and reminding us that “love never fails,” 'This Sure Thing' released February 11, 2025.'Inspired by real events, "This Sure Thing" captures a boy’s persistence after the death of his younger brother. The boy imagines what life would be like if his brother were still alive. Days might be filled with football, laughter, and video games! His brother might discover the trick candles on his birthday cake! Despite all he wonders, the boy knows one thing for sure: his brother is no longer here, but the love he has for him still is. In sharing this unfading love with others, and writing notes to his deceased brother, the boy discovers both meaning and connection on his grief journey.'"This Sure Thing," through a heartfelt, first-person narrative, encourages youth to continue to live the love they have for their person who is no longer here.'About the Author'Sarah Mayfield struggled to find informed grief services for her son Bradley after the death of his brother Elliot. Today, Sarah’s passion is supporting bereaved youth and families while promoting grief awareness. Sarah is a Compassionate Bereavement Care™ certified provider, as well as certified in thanatology by the Association for Death Education and Counseling. She has been a nationally certified counselor since 2007, having earned both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Counselor Education from the University of Virginia.In her previous nine years as an elementary school counselor, Sarah loved reading picture books aloud to classes on the carpet. It was through the students’ reactions to these books that she discovered a passion for an earnest message packaged in a confident, rewarding rhythm. She also finds joy in upcycling forsaken furniture, getting lost in the plants (and weeds) in her yard, dancing unapologetically in the kitchen with her husband and kids, and remembering the motto “Love never fails.”To learn more about Sarah, readers can visit livethatlove.org.'About the Illustrator'Dennis Auth was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where his main efforts into adulthood were playing in local bands, attending commercial art school, and teaching guitar. After leaving western Pennsylvania, he spent seven years at a regional Mid-Atlantic advertising agency as art director and illustrator, which provided a solid foundation to build a full-time freelance illustration career. Among his most notable projects are illustrations for 'Cricket' magazine, the 'Commercial Observer,' 'Alabama Living' magazine, and of course, anything for Brandylane Publishers.Dennis lives with his wife, no pets, and a few guitars in Norfolk, Virginia, where he leads an unremarkable life and draws pictures every day.Interviews available upon request.Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'This Sure Thing' (hardcover, 32 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $15.95 / Kindle e-book $4.99) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

