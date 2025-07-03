View TV’s Groundbreaking 'Video Ad Server' Revolutionizes CTV Advertising with Direct Campaign Control & no Ad-tech fees

View TV Monetization View TV FAST Logo View TV Cloud - Content is King

View TV's Video Ad Server empowers broadcasters with direct CTV campaign control, eliminating ad-tech fees for maximum ROI & transparency for all stakeholders

Our mission was clear—fix the hindered CTV ad market. The View TV Video Ad Server delivers exactly that: transparency, zero tech friction, and campaign targeting based on facts, not assumptions.” — Jamie Branson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major leap forward for Connected TV (CTV) advertising, View TV has launched its latest innovation— Video Ad Server , a fully integrated, all-in-one CTV & OOH advertising server solution designed to deliver total transparency, unmatched targeting, and predictable profitability for broadcasters, content studios, and advertisers alike.Unlike traditional ad-tech stacks, which fragment workflows across multiple vendors and hidden fees, View TV’s Video Ad Server is built directly into its flagship View TV Cloud platform, providing a seamless, self-contained ecosystem for AVOD, FAST, and linear broadcast streaming.This new platform isn’t just for major networks either. View TV is democratizing TV advertising, opening the doors for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local agencies, and regional advertisers to easily plan, buy, and deliver highly targeted TV campaigns—without intermediaries or guesswork with its View TV AdsDirect interface.Total Campaign Control, Powered by Real FactsWhat sets Video Ad Server apart? Simple: facts over guesswork.At the heart of this innovation is View TV Facts, a powerful AI-driven targeting engine that allows advertisers to plan campaigns based on verified, first-party data—not predictive demographics or probabilistic models that traditional programmatic advertising relies on.For the first time in the CTV space, advertisers can:• Select specific times of day for their campaigns• Target local audiences by state, city, or even district• Target by channel genre (sports, lifestyle, news, etc.) or even a single broadcaster or studio• Direct ads to specific channels via EPG (Electronic Program Guide) metadata which consists of actor, location and event via keyword matchingThis unprecedented level of control means campaigns can be localized, time-sensitive, and contextually relevant—without reliance on vague audience assumptions.Solving the Programmatic Confidence CrisisThe launch of Video Ad Server also addresses one of the biggest—and least discussed—problems in the CTV ad industry: the manipulation of VAST tag macro data by SSPs (Supply-Side Platforms).Here’s the issue:SSPs often aggregate multiple channels and apps under a single bundle ID—masking the true source of inventory. They manipulate macro data fields like app ID, device type, channel name, and content genre, effectively obscuring where ads are really playing. In many cases, they swap or omit macros entirely to inflate impressions or funnel inventory into higher-priced categories.For advertisers, this means:• They have no real visibility on where their ads were shown• Campaigns are often misaligned with brand-safety or targeting goals• Their budgets fund fraudulent or low-value inventory disguised as premium contentFor broadcasters and studios, the damage is equally severe. Their premium content is devalued in bundled auctions, while they still face high tech fees and reduced yields.Verified Delivery and Earnings: 97% Confidence, Zero GuessworkView TV’s Video Ad Server fixes this broken system. By running on first-party infrastructure integrated with the broadcaster’s actual streaming services, it ensures:• All macro data is accurate, verified, and transparent• Advertisers can see exactly where, when, and how their ads were delivered• Broadcasters have a clear dashboard showing revenue, impressions, and campaign deliveryIn fact, View TV guarantees 97%+ confidence in campaign delivery accuracy, thanks to direct device-level reporting and real-time monitoring.All stakeholders—advertisers, content owners, and platforms—have shared access to this data via an easy-to-use dashboard, removing the mystery that plagues traditional CTV ad campaigns.The End of Ad-Tech Taxes: One Simple FeeBeyond transparency, View TV is also breaking the mold on CTV ad economics. In today’s environment, content owners often face double or triple tech fees through SSPs, DSPs, ad servers, and SSAI providers—draining revenue before a single cent reaches their accounts.Video Ad Server eliminates all of this.Broadcasters and content studios pay zero ad-tech costs—no platform fees, no server fees, no tech markups. Instead, View TV’s model is elegantly simple:• Advertisers pay a single, predictable ad delivery fee• Broadcasters keep 100% of net ad revenue after this fee• No hidden deductions or backend commissionsThis model not only unlocks revenue for publishers but also provides advertisers with direct, efficient access to premium inventory at fair market rates—without endless layers of middlemen.Creating a Walled Garden That Works—for EveryoneWith Video Ad Server, View TV has created a true walled garden for the television economy—where ad supply, demand, campaign execution, and reporting all happen within one trusted platform.This closed-loop system:• Removes fraud and arbitrage• Ensures stable, predictable monetization for content creators• Gives advertisers total control over where their messages appear• Empowers SMBs and agencies to run hyper-local TV campaigns just like social media adsThe Future of CTV Advertising Starts HereIn an industry desperate for change, View TV’s Video Ad Server isn’t just a new tool—it’s a bold new foundation for sustainable, transparent, and democratized TV advertising.Broadcasters finally get to keep more of what they earn. Advertisers finally know exactly what they’re buying. And local businesses now have the power to speak directly to their communities—on the biggest screen in the room.This is television advertising, redefined.________________________________________About View TVView TV is a global leader in cloud-based broadcast technology, monetization platforms, and FAST channel enablement. Its portfolio—including View TV Cloud, View TV AdX, View TV Play, View TV Veritas, and Video Ad Server—powers next-generation video monetization for CTV, AVOD, and more recently Out-of-Home networks worldwide.To learn more or request a demo:📩 jamie@viewtvx.com

