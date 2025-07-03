New Children’s Book 'A String’s Tale' Spins a Yarn About a Little String’s Search for a Purpose

'A String's Tale' by Eric Albright Belle Isle Books's logo

written by Eric Albright; illustrated by Katherine Jordan; on sale April 1, 2025

This beautifully crafted journey will pull you in, beat by beat, page by page. It’s motivating, inspiring, and deeply heartwarming . . . leaves an impact long after the final page!” — Carla Blake, author of 'Learning Through Poetry: The Bible, Vol. 1'

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is proud to announce the release of a new picture book for children aged 5 to 8, ' A String's Tale ,' written by Eric Albright and illustrated by Katherine Jordan.Everyone has to find their place in the world—even strings! In this inventive tale, a little string embarks on a journey of self-discovery after his father—a shoelace—advises him to try new things, reassuring him that “life is all about learning—and learning who you are, most importantly.” With his father’s blessing, the little string—only twelve centimeters long—leaves home. During his travels, he meets various other types of strings who advise him to discover what he excels at, to find strength in community—and most crucially, to move to his own rhythm.Paired with bright, whimsical illustrations of the anthropomorphized string and friends, 'A String’s Tale' released April 1, 2025.'One evening, while being tucked into bed, Little String wonders aloud about his interests and place in the world. Encouraged by his father, the young string sets off the next morning on an adventure. During his journey, he encounters three friends who guide him through the forest and over the hills to a lake. On the other side of that lake, Little String discovers a small town that holds his destiny.''About the Author'Eric Albright lives on the East Coast of the United States with his spouse, two children, and two orange tabbies. He has been an educator for most of his professional life, with a gap of nearly a decade that he spent as a stay-at-home parent. Eric enjoys acting as a mentor to younger humans in his community and bringing people together to celebrate life. Beyond his attempts to help others find understanding and joy, he seeks his own through various forms of artistic expression, reading books on spirituality and psychology, and traveling with friends and family to new cultural and environmental landscapes to interact with the Earth and its many wonders.'About the Illustrator'Katherine Jordan comes from a family of women who have all dabbled in some form of traditional crafting. Growing up in a military setting and moving around every few years served to broaden her horizons, exposing her to more cultures and mediums of art than most. Thus her dabbling expanded into ceramics, weaving, textiles, book print and press, photography, drawing and painting, and later on digital media. By far drawing on the computer is her favorite, and she’s finally able to live out one of her lifelong dreams of illustrating children’s books. She hopes that one of those books will eventually be her own, to share with her kids someday.Katherine currently resides in Clarksville, Tennessee, along with a recently adopted cat to call her own—Winston—who is both excellent company and a terrible distraction, regularly hopping up on his human mom’s desk and walking across her tablet while she’s trying to work.Interviews available upon request.Belle Isle Books is an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'A String’s Tale' (hardcover, 34 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 34 pages, $15.95) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

