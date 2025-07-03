Early morning work along Honoapi‘ilani Highway near Mile Post 14

Main, News Posted on Jul 2, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that there will be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 minutes or less on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) near Mile Post 14 as crews move barricades in the area.

The barricades will be moved approximately 2 feet mauka from their current position along the makai lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway near Olowalu. King tides have eroded the roadway embankment along certain areas of Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

Work will be conducted from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 3. Crews will hold traffic as barriers are moved and some replaced along the makai shoulder.

The work is being done under the Traffic Emergency Zone Declaration by the HDOT, pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes § 264-1.5.

A traffic emergency zone declaration allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. A virtual public meeting was conducted on Wednesday, July 2, which is required to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

HDOT is also working to stabilize the roadway embankment utilizing mesh bags filled with sand and rock. It is also working on the design to lay out the bags while concurrently working with state agencies on the project.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Please obey all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the workers.

