Award-Winning Author Shannon Stocker’s 'Stronger at the Seams' Breaks Barriers in YA Fiction

This Disability Pride Month, Shannon Stocker amplifies unheard voices through powerful, inclusive storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid Disability Pride Month, multi‑award‑winning, bestselling author Shannon Stocker shines a powerful spotlight on inclusion with her groundbreaking YA novel "Stronger at the Seams." Championing the belief that representation matters, Stocker’s work is a rallying cry for inclusive classrooms and libraries, equipping teachers, parents, and young readers with the tools to foster empathy and understanding in every reader.

"This summer, as schools and communities roll out their reading initiatives, I’m hopeful that ’Stronger at the Seams’ finds its way into the hands of kids, librarians, and teachers who need it. It is so much more than a YA book; I hope it’s a catalyst for change. I hope it plants seeds of empathy, and I hope the educator’s guide equips librarians, teachers, and parents with the tools they need to open dialogue about disability inclusion,” exclaims Stocker.

Stocker says she aims to show empathy through authentic storytelling. “Kids don’t just want heroes, they want reflections of themselves. By bringing real‑world challenges and triumphs into books, we spark compassion in readers who might never walk in someone else’s shoes.”

In "Stronger at the Seams,” readers meet a protagonist living with chronic pain and navigating social stigma, experiences drawn from Stocker’s own life: she’s a mother to a daughter with brain cancer, a son who’s neurodivergent, and she herself is a medical school graduate and a patient with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD/CRPS). These authentic threads invite young people to see beyond labels and celebrate shared humanity.

“My life experiences have deepened my understanding of those in need; people who live with scarcity and without a platform. True diversity isn’t about token exposure or empty praise; it’s about hearing voices that have been silenced for far too long. People with disabilities are often stereotyped and forgotten. People with disabilities are often stereotyped and overlooked. I’m hoping my stories help change that,” exclaims Stocker.

Stocker’s work has gained significant acclaim, most notably winning the Schneider Family Book Award and the Comstock-Gag Award. Now, “Stronger at the Seams” has earned a spot as a finalist for the SCBWI Crystal Kite Award, a prestigious honor voted on by her peers in the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, highlighting the deep respect fellow authors have for her storytelling. To top it off, "Stronger at the Seams" was hailed by Booklist as one of the “Top YA Reads of 2024.”

Stocker says, “I’m truly honored for all the recognition my books have received. In particular, it’s so validating when fellow authors or kids vote for your work. As an author who writes in the disability space, no one’s opinion matters more to me than the young people who feel alone. They’re not, I hope my books help them know that.”

Some other books by Stocker include:

-- LISTEN: How Evelyn Glennie, a Deaf Girl, Changed Percussion – an award‑winning picture book biography

-- WARRIOR: A Patient’s Courageous Quest – a true story of medical courage for young readers

-- Can U Save the Day – a playful, educational picture book

Stocker’s next release, "The Roach King of Raleigh," is set to hit shelves on March 24, 2026. This highly anticipated book continues her tradition of powerful, character-driven storytelling and is already generating early buzz among educators and YA readers alike.

About the Author: Shannon Stocker

Shannon Stocker is a multi-award-winning author, advocate, and proud mom whose work centers on resilience, representation, and the power of words. A former medical student turned writer, Stocker’s journey through chronic illness inspired her to create stories that give voice to those often unheard.

Shannon lives in Louisville, KY, with her husband, two children, and a small zoo of pets. She is a passionate advocate for inclusive classrooms and literature that reflects real kids and real struggles, with empathy and honesty.

