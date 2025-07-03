SIEGELMAN STABLE HEADS EAST FOR SUMMER 2025 WITH EAST HAMPTON POP-UP

Siegelman Stable East Hampton Pop - Up shot by Yanran Xiong

Siegelman Stable brings its cult-favorite style to East Hampton with a Summer '25 launch and exclusive pop-up open June 27–July 20

EAST HAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siegelman Stable, the cult-favorite brand blending harness horse racing heritage with contemporary luxury, is trotting into summer out east in the Hamptons following the success of their SoHo, NY pop-up during the 2024 holiday season. The limited-time pop-up will run from Friday, June 27th through Sunday, July 20th, and be open daily 10am-6pm et. This retail post will offer a curated summer shopping experience that reflects the brand's summer aesthetic in the Hamptons.The East Hampton Pop-Up will be home to the newest Summer ‘25 collection and a special hallmark collaboration for the brand. The Summer ‘25 collection launches the same day doors open on Friday, June 27th, and will be available online at www.siegelmanstable.com and exclusively in the brand’s newest retail outpost. Founder Max Siegelman says “I couldn’t be more excited to open our latest retail experience in East Hampton. It feels like a perfect location for us, at the most perfect time of the year. Our summer collection is just the tip of the iceberg, keep an eye out for our collab dropping on the 4th (July) [...]. it will be our biggest collection to date!” Prices range from $76 - $448.Website: www.siegelmanstable.com Pop-Up Address: 87 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NYPop-Up Dates: June 27 – July 20, 2025Image Credit: Yanran XiongEditorial Credit: Siegelman StableSocial Credit: @siegelmanstable

