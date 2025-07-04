Audfly Unveils Modular Directional Sound Solutions to Accelerate Device Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology, a global innovator in ultrasonic directional audio , has introduced a new generation of plug-and-play modular sound solutions under its Alpha series — specifically engineered for seamless directional sound integration into kiosks, smart terminals, and other embedded systems across commercial and public spaces. Designed for flexible system deployment, the new lineup offers scalable configurations, streamlined installation, and broad interface compatibility — representing a major step forward in accelerating the integration of directional sound into real-world devices and environments.These focused sound modules are designed to meet the growing demand for targeted and private audio zones in sectors such as interactive kiosks, medical information systems, smart displays, and AI-powered self-service terminals. The release comes as integrators and OEMs increasingly seek embedded technologies that offer both high performance and minimal integration overhead.“What sets Audfly’s modules apart is their true plug-and-play architecture,” said Daniel Hughes, Embedded Systems Analyst. “From physical interfaces to acoustic calibration, these modules are tailored for engineers who need to reduce development time without compromising on performance.”Modular Design Meets Acoustic PrecisionAt the heart of the offering is the Alpha43 module, which delivers focused, high-clarity directional sound through a compact, mountable unit. Featuring standardized interfaces, customizable mounting options, and expandable configuration (supporting up to four units in an array), the design is aimed squarely at system-level flexibility.Key Capabilities Include:Directional Sound Projection: Targets specific listening zones while minimizing audio spillover — ideal for privacy-focused and noise-sensitive environments.Crystal Clear Audio: Ensures intelligible, high-fidelity sound even in acoustically complex settings.Flexible Integration: Compatible with a wide range of device enclosures and form factors.Scalable Arrays: Expandable design supports both single-unit integration and multi-module arrays for enhanced coverage.Rapid Assembly: Standardized mechanical and electrical interfaces simplify on-site deployment.Plug-and-Play Operation: Enables quick setup with minimal technical overhead.When integrated with compatible voice input modules, the Alpha system supports voice-guided interactions for hands-free applications. This dual-directional approach — combining precise audio pickup with targeted audio playback — allows integrators to develop immersive, hands-free user experiences, such as AI-powered service kiosks, smart retail terminals, and hospital check-in systems that require private, guided interaction.“The elegance of this system lies in its modularity — it adapts to your design, not the other way around,” noted Eva Müller, Industrial Design Consultant. “For developers, this means shorter integration cycles, greater acoustic control, and fewer compromises.”Wider Impact and AdoptionWhile directional sound is often associated with specialized installations, Audfly’s modular approach is helping it become a mainstream integration option across industries. System integrators cite benefits such as reduced prototyping time, easier acoustic zoning, and enhanced user experience in both public and semi-private environments.Recent deployments across retail, transport terminals, and medical facilities point to a growing demand for embedded directional audio — especially in environments where space limitations, noise management, and user privacy are critical considerations.About the Alpha SeriesDeveloped by Audfly Technology, the Alpha series is a new line of modular directional sound solutions optimized for embedded applications in kiosks, healthcare devices, smart terminals, and digital signage. Featuring ultrasonic-based focused sound projection, plug-and-play deployment, and flexible mounting options, the Alpha series enables manufacturers and system integrators to build targeted, space-efficient, and privacy-friendly audio environments with ease.

