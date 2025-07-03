New Children’s Book Invites Readers to Carry 'Patience in Your Pocket' During Life’s Most Frustrating—or Boring—Moments

'Patience in Your Pocket' by Shweta Ujaoney Thackeray Belle Isle Books's logo

written by Shweta Ujaoney Thackeray; illustrated by Taranggana; on sale April 22, 2025

A great educational book for little kids to learn about patience. . . . My six-year-old loved reading the book by herself, as the language is easy to understand. I highly recommend this book [to] all!” — Dr. Shweta Kokate-Bodhale

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is proud to announce the release of a new picture book for children aged 3 to 7, ' Patience in Your Pocket ,' written by Shweta Ujaoney Thackeray and illustrated by Taranggana.Nine-year-old Kaya is sick of her little sister Aria’s tendency to throw tantrums whenever things don’t go her way—but luckily, their grandmother, Nanima, knows just what to do. With the help of a charming and engrossing stuffed bunny named Patience, Aria might just learn patience herself—much to the relief of Kaya, her parents, and everyone they encounter during family outings!Accompanied by charming illustrations depicting the means by which a young child’s upset might be redirected—and offering a clever solution to this problem for parents of impatient children the world over—'Patience in Your Pocket' released April 22, 2025.'Kaya’s little sister, Aria, is going through a “phase.” Whenever she wants something, she wants it now . . . and she’ll scream and cry and roll on the floor until she gets it!'No one knows how to prevent Aria’s tantrums—and once they start, no one knows how to calm her down. That is, not until the girls’ grandmother, Nanima, comes to visit with a special gift: a cute toy bunny named Patience. At first, Kaya wonders how a stuffed bunny can teach Aria to wait for things calmly. But Patience does more than just change Aria’s behavior—it changes their whole family too!''About the Author'Dr. Shweta Ujaoney Thackeray is a dentist who works at a private dental practice in Richmond, Virginia. She is passionate about working with kids and understands the need to help them develop certain thought processes as they try to make sense of the world through their own imaginative eyes. Her experience working with children has taught her that in a world where everything is just a click away, learning about patience is all the more imperative!Dr. Ujaoney Thackeray has two daughters, ages eleven and four.'About the Illustrator'Taranggana is an art studio created by Lintang Pandu of Indonesia. Through her art studio, Lintang has illustrated over a hundred picture books for various publishers and clients in the United States, Europe, and Asia. A lover of art and nature, she is inspired by the ideas of nostalgic childhood innocence and the beautiful countryside. But Lintang’s biggest inspirations in life are her parents, Widayati Sri Wulandari and Mudjab Widjaya. Through their everlasting and continual support, they have provided her with good examples of how to live her life and be successful in her own way.Interviews available upon request.Belle Isle Books is an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'Patience in Your Pocket' (paperback, 32 pages, $14.95) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

