Pyrotechnic Guild International, PGI Launches Charitable Ticket Program for Record-Breaking August Fireworks Shows

A must-see event!

“This is one of the most anticipated events in the region, ” said Kris Blocker of Visit Boone County. “The level of creativity and scale is unlike anything people have seen before.”” — Kris Blocker, Visit Boone County

BOONE, IOWA, IA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI), a 100% volunteer organization of professional and hobbyist pyrotechnicians, is giving back to the Greater Des Moines community by offering discounted ticket bundles to local nonprofits for its upcoming fireworks spectacular on Sunday, August 3 at the Central Iowa Expo.Press interviews and or site visits require an appointment: contact Connie Widmann 203-856-6491In addition to recent Free ticket donations to the Iowa State Fair’s Blue-Ribbon Foundation and Corndog Kickoff Benefit Auction, PGI is now extending deeply discounted 50 and 100-ticket packs to groups such as VFWs, Lions Clubs, Elks Lodges, and Boys & Girls Clubs. These tickets can be used for community enjoyment or resold as fundraisers. “We’re seeing record-breaking pre-sales this year,” said Rick Olivieri, PGI Marketing Manager. “The Bulk ticket resales program enables us to give back to the community. This program helps ensure that families, veterans, and community members can enjoy an unforgettable night—while helping local organizations raise funds.” Sunday night's show is expected to be a unique hybrid of Drones and Fireworks, with 500 drones dancing in the sky expertly choreographed to music. Followers travel from all over the state and the country to see these two uniquely different shows only offered once a year. Bulk rate resale tickets can be purchased at PGI.org/tickets.PGI’s Fire Flies in the Sky event features two public nights of world-class fireworks and drone artistry on Sunday, August 3 and Friday, August 8. Each night promises a completely unique, choreographed display created by some of the best talent in the country.PGI’s weeklong convention is closed to the public outside of the two ticketed nights. Attendees should plan accordingly, as parking and access are only available on August 3 and 8. Gates open at 6pm.Press interviews and or site visits require an appointment: contact Connie Widmann 203-856-6491

