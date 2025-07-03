'Maddy and Mia' Return in a New Book That Sees Them Welcome New Family Members—But Not Without Some 'Growing Pains'

'Maddy and Mia: Growing Pains' by Pamela Adler Belle Isle Books's logo

written by Pamela Adler; illustrated by Monique Seibel; on sale June 3, 2025

Filled with emotions of happiness and curiosity, sprinkled with touches of adversity, and wrapped in meaningful moments of what family and friendship is all about!” — Vanessa Cudmore, author of the 'Lotta Pedal' adventure series

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is proud to announce the release of a new chapter book for children aged 8 to 11: ' Maddy and Mia: Growing Pains ,' written by Pamela Adler and illustrated by Monique Seibel.Ten-year-old Maddy and her adorable three-legged poodle Mia are back in this tenderly affirming second installment of the series that bears their names—and this time, some new family members have arrived as well! As her new twin siblings get older, Maddy frets and worries over the changes this inevitably brings—but with Mia's help, she soon learns to weather this and other challenges with poise, balance, and even appreciation for the new circumstances and opportunities life offers.Complete with rich illustrations that accompany the book’s chapters—each of which can be read as its own standalone tale or bedtime story—'Maddy and Mia: Growing Pains' released June 3, 2025.'Growing up can have its challenges, especially when you have twin toddler siblings! Ten-year-old Maddy’s new role as a big sister presents her with many new responsibilities and opportunities. With Mia by her side, Maddy navigates unexpected dangers, family tragedy, and exciting adventures with strength and humor—all while learning that even though change can be difficult, it can also be a good thing!''About the Author'Pamela Adler was born in Oregon, but moved to California as an infant with her parents and two older brothers. She grew up on the San Francisco peninsula and attended junior college until she met her future husband while working at a local movie theater. They married in 1975, and three years later, they started a family with the first of two sons. Pamela worked full-time as a dental office manager for twenty-eight years and part-time as a magician’s assistant. She retired in 2014. Pamela had the opportunity in 1998 to give an abandoned dog a forever home; from that day on, adopting rescued dogs and feral cats became her passion. 'Maddy and Mia: Growing Pains' is the second in the 'Maddy and Mia' series, inspired by her real-life tripod, Mia!Pamela lives in the Bay Area with her husband of forty-nine years, along with their pack of two rescue dogs and four feral cats.'About the Illustrator'Monique Seibel has worked as an illustrator, graphic designer, copyeditor, writer, and calligrapher. After earning a degree in art, she spent a few years teaching, an experience that convinced her to return to her lifelong passion. Now “retired,” she continues to draw, paint, and volunteer her skills. She is an avid tennis player. 'Maddy and Mia: Growing Pains' is the third children’s book she has illustrated. As a mother and grandmother, Monique felt a connection with Maddy, and thanks to her own little Havanese Bichon, with Mia as well. A native of New York who has also lived in the mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest, Monique and her husband have resided in the Bay Area for many years.Interviews available upon request.Belle Isle Books is an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'Maddy and Mia: Growing Pains' (paperback, 120 pages, $20.95) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

