Concierge Auctions: Spectacular Malibu Estate Pending Sale for $19M After 34 Days

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that an extraordinary contemporary masterpiece located just minutes from the gorgeous Malibu Beaches, at 11870 Ellice Street, is pending sale for $19 million, following just 34 days of auction marketing. Featuring a breathtaking 95-foot infinity pool with unobstructed ocean views, six private bedroom suites, and resort-inspired amenities, the property was offered in cooperation with leading Malibu agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass Real Estate and agents Rayni Williams, Branden Williams, and Estel Hilton of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Rented by notable celebrities such as Selena Gomez, and featured in the show Loot, this architectural marvel overlooking the Pacific Ocean was designed for grand-scale entertaining and a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

Property features include a professional Dolby Atmos theater, a game room with a piano, two interior bars, and a stunning swim-up bar. With a 2,000-gallon aquarium, a 20,000-gallon koi pond with a glass bridge, and cascading waterfalls throughout the property, the home can comfortably accommodate events with over two hundred guests. Indonesian-inspired design follows Feng Shui principles, creating a harmonious and tranquil atmosphere.

“This home is a true Malibu icon – a coastal sanctuary where design, craftsmanship, and natural beauty converge to create a truly one-of-a-kind living experience,” said Cortazzo. “In a market where few properties are moving this quickly, the sale underscores the value that auction brings for serious buyers by creating urgency, competition, and global exposure. It’s a powerful way to ensure premier homes like this one find the right buyer.”

“From visionary architecture to unmatched coastal views, this estate represented the very best of Malibu luxury - and our global platform was the ideal stage to tell its story,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “The sale is a testament to the strength of our platform and the power of collaboration with the industry’s top agents. We’re proud to have brought it to a successful close with the support of Chris and Estel.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

