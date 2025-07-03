Colle AI Extends Template Flexibility to Support Artistic Customization

Colle AI

New update brings adaptive design templates that give NFT creators greater freedom to personalize and scale their digital assets

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the intelligent multichain NFT creation platform, has rolled out enhanced template flexibility to empower artists and developers with advanced customization capabilities. This update focuses on giving creators dynamic control over visual, structural, and functional elements of their NFTs—without compromising speed or interoperability.With the new flexible template system, Colle AI enables creators to personalize every layer of their NFT assets, including layout components, animation sequences, metadata bindings, and trait distributions. These customizable templates are designed to work seamlessly across Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, XRP Ledger, and Bitcoin networks—maintaining consistency and performance during cross-chain deployment.Incorporating intelligent automation, the feature also allows real-time adjustments to style themes, variant outputs, and smart contract logic. This ensures creators can test and launch iterative designs quickly, reducing manual workflows and enhancing creative freedom. The update reflects Colle AI’s commitment to building tools that align with the diverse needs of digital artists in the #Web3 space.By giving creators more precise control over how their work is presented and scaled, Colle AI continues to deliver an edge in the rapidly evolving multichain NFT landscape.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.