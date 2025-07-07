Princeton Seminary Hosts 2025 Black Theology & Leadership Institute: Reimagining the Black Church’s Prophetic Potential

From July 14–18, 2025, Princeton Theological Seminary will host the 2025 Black Theology and Leadership Institute (BTLI), a transformational week of theological reflection, spiritual renewal, and leadership development for Black church leaders, scholars, a

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From July 14–18, 2025, Princeton Theological Seminary will host the 2025 Black Theology and Leadership Institute (BTLI) , a transformational week of theological reflection, spiritual renewal, and leadership development for Black church leaders, scholars, and community practitioners.The 2025 theme, “Reimagining The Black Church – The Past Promise and Prophetic Potential of Black Theology,” invites participants to engage the historic legacy and present calling of the Black Church. In a moment marked by systemic injustice, economic inequality, and a rapidly shifting religious landscape, BTLI offers a space to reflect critically on how Black Theology can animate bold, faithful leadership in the work of liberation and social transformation.“This year’s institute is a call to reimagine, not just to remember,” said Rev. Dr. David Latimore, Director of BTLI and the Betsey Stockton Center for Black Church Studies at Princeton Theological Seminary. “We are gathering leaders who know the power and promise of the Black Church, and we’re asking together: How do we remain a prophetic force for justice, healing, and joy in the face of this moment’s unique challenges?”Featured speakers and preachers include:• Dr. Dwight Hopkins, Laura Spelman Professor, University of Chicago• Dr. J. Kameron Carter, Professor of African American Studies, Comparative Literature, and Religion at the University of California at Irvine• Dr. Renita Weems, Dean of Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia• Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, Department of Religious Studies, Villanova University• Rev. Janiece Williams, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN• Rev. Dr. Tremayne Johnson, Senior Pastor, Community Baptist Church of Englewood• Rev. Tamesha Mills, Senior Pastor, St. James AME Church, Danbury, CT• Rev. Brandon Crowley, Myrtle Beach Baptist Church, Newton, MA• Rev. Dr. Andrew Wilkes, Co-lead Pastor, The Double Love Experience Church, Brooklyn, NYThrough morning lectures, workshops, worship services, and panels, including sessions on hip-hop theology, climate justice, and the evolving role of the Black Church, BTLI provides a space to reflect, connect, and build strategies for impact.The Institute also fosters intentional cohort-based learning and offers a book club conversation and a practical workshop on pursuing theological education, providing guidance for those exploring next steps in their ministry or academic journey.To attend the conference as a member of the press, please contact Linda Romano at linda.romano@ptsem.edu.About the Black Theology and Leadership Institute (BTLI)The Black Theology and Leadership Institute is a one-week intensive program of Princeton Theological Seminary’s Office of Continuing Education. Designed to equip Black church and community leaders with theological depth and practical tools for prophetic ministry, BTLI centers the Black church tradition as a site of justice, transformation, and hope.The 2025 Black Theology and Leadership Institute (BTLI) is supported in part by a grant from the agency now known as the Interim Unified Agency. This funding made it possible to underwrite key components of the conference and to provide access for several participants through financial assistance.About Princeton Theological SeminaryFounded in 1812, Princeton Theological Seminary equips women and men for faithful, compassionate, and competent leadership in ministry, academia, and public life — preparing them to serve Christ with integrity, scholarship and joy.

