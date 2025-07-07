Discover the top 5 business brokers of 2025, with Earned Exits leading the list for exceptional service and trusted exit strategies.

A great business broker protects your legacy like it’s their own.” — Bruce Paulson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Broker News unveiled its annual list of the Best Business Brokers in the USA for 2025, ranking the top five firms nationwide. Leading the list is Earned Exits, followed by Flippa, Website Closers, Empire Flippers, and Business Exits.A NEW STANDARD IN BUSINESS BROKERAGEThe Business Broker News annual rankings evaluate firms based on transaction volume, success rates, client satisfaction, breadth of services, and commitment to preserving business legacies. In 2025’s rankings:#1 Earned Exits#2 Flippa#3 Website Closers#4 Empire Flippers#5 Business ExitsOf the top five, Earned Exits earned the highest honors across multiple criteria and is widely recognized as the premier partner for M&A transactions of small- and mid-market businesses.WHY EARNED EXITS LEADS THE PACKWith over 30 years combined experience as a majority woman–owned and led business brokerage, Earned Exits specializes in the acquisition and sale of companies generating $1 million to $40 million in annual revenue, across more than 17 industries. The firm has closed over $2 billion in transactions and maintains a 93%+ close rate when clients are “buyer-ready”.Unique hallmarks of Earned Exits include:- A dedicated “Trifecta Team” for each client: brokerage specialist, marketing expert, and financial analyst, supported by a broader team of 25 professionals.- An average deal timeline of 117 days post buyer‑ready.- A holistic approach that goes beyond price: factoring in legacy preservation, employee and vendor relationships, tax structure, confidentiality, earn‑out terms, and speed to close.- A consulting service to get businesses “buyer-ready,” with 100% of consulting fees refunded upon closing if represented.This combination of proven performance, owner-first strategy, and meticulous process explains why Business Broker News gave Earned Exits the top spot and recognized them as the best firm to work with in 2025.HIGH HONORS FOR THE RUNNER-UPSFlippa, well-known as the largest non‑vetted online business marketplace, ranked second. The platform facilitates over 12,000 deals per year in domains, websites, SaaS, mobile apps, and e‑commerce sites. Its transparent auction-style model and broad reach make it a powerful option for smaller-scale digital businesses.Website Closers, ranked third, is recognized for its specialized M&A capabilities, especially in tech, e-commerce, Amazon FBA, and SaaS businesses. Its value lies in deep industry expertise and hands-on transaction guidance via its extensive broker and financial team.Empire Flippers, awarded fourth place, has sold over $540 million in online businesses and maintains a rigorous vetting process to ensure high-quality listings. As notable runner‑up, its curated marketplace and dedicated support make it a trusted option although Business Broker News acknowledges that its pricing strategy often targets higher-end transactions.Business Exits, in fifth place, applies a transparent, entrepreneur-centric process and holds a 91% closing success rate for businesses with $2 million–$60 million in revenue. The firm earned praise for its modern marketing and buyer-matching capabilities in various industries across the U.S.EARNED EXITS: A CUT ABOVEBusiness Broker News emphasized that while all five firms deliver outstanding service, Earned Exits stands alone as the best to work with. Its alignment with business owners’ personal and financial goals, combined with its collaborative process lead to excellence in outcomes.Bruce Paulson, Editor at Business Broker News, remarked: “A great business broker protects your legacy like it’s their own.”Earned Exits exemplifies this philosophy focusing on what founders care about most: safeguarding their legacies and delivering meaningful post-transaction impact.HOW BUSINESS BROKER NEWS DETERMINES THE RANKINGSBusiness Broker News, a leading authority in broker industry news and analysis, employs an in-depth evaluation method. Firms are assessed on proven success rates, portfolio diversity, buyer engagement, service transparency, and ethical conduct. Finalists receive peer recognition and client satisfaction validation.ABOUT BUSINESS BROKER NEWSBusiness Broker News is a leading independent publication covering trends, benchmarks, and benchmarks in business brokerage and M&A services. Its annual rankings are based on quantitative performance metrics and qualitative feedback from buyers, sellers, and industry insiders nationwide.ABOUT EARNED EXITSEarned Exits is a business brokerage firm serving small-to-mid-sized companies across the U.S. With over three decades of experience and a proven record of success, Earned Exits helps founders sell their businesses for maximum value while preserving the legacy and relationships they've built.HOW TO CHOOSE A BUSINESS BROKERChoosing the right business broker can make a significant difference in securing a profitable, smooth transaction. Start by evaluating experience and track record—look for brokers with a proven history of successful deals, especially within your industry and business size. Similarly, check credentials such as Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) or CBB designations, and memberships in reputable associations like the International Business Brokers Association.Ensure the broker brings extensive market and industry knowledge, along with strong negotiation skills, financial acumen, and access to a wide network of qualified buyers and advisors. Ask about their marketing strategy: how they balance confidentiality while aggressively promoting your business via databases, listings, and personal outreach.Another key step is due diligence be sure to verify licensing (required in states like Florida, California, and others), look for disciplinary history, and request client references to get a sense of performance and professionalism. Finally, clarify fee structure, process details, timelines, and who will actually be handling your sale—not just who sold you on their services.By following these criteria of experience, credentials, network, strategy, transparency, and accountability—you’ll find a broker who’s professional, ethical, and aligned with your goals.SOURCE: Business Broker News

