Randy's Donuts Coming To Atlanta

ATLANTA WE”RE HERE!! Randy’s Donuts Atlanta SHOW US YOUR DONUTS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy’s Donuts Atlanta is NOW OPEN at Lenox Square Mall under New Franchisees Alvin and Calvin Waters.

Randy’s Donuts, the world-famous donut shop renowned for its iconic 32-inch rooftop donut and delectable treats, is excited to announce the grand opening of its Atlanta location at 3393 Peachtree Street, Unit K122, in the entrance of Lenox Square Mall. The highly anticipated opening took place on July 3, 2025, under the ownership of local franchisees Alvin and Calvin Waters.

Alvin and Calvin, both lifelong Atlanta residents and passionate entrepreneurs, have teamed up to bring this beloved brand to the heart of the city. “We are thrilled to introduce Randy’s Donuts to Atlanta and provide our community with the high-quality, delicious donuts that have made Randy’s a household name around the world ” said Alvin Waters. “We believe that our location in Lenox Square Mall will make it a convenient and exciting destination for office buildings, local residents and visitors to the mall.

The Randy’s Lenox location will open at 7 AM to 9 PM with special daily promotions and some lucky customers will get a chance to win exclusive Randy’s merchandise. Guests can also enjoy a vibrant atmosphere complete with music and family-friendly activities.

Randy’s Donuts Atlanta opening will make it the perfect stop for breakfast, coffee, dessert, or a night snack. The store will also feature online ordering and delivery services for added convenience.

We look forward to creating a welcoming space for our customers and becoming a cherished part of the Atlanta community, said Calvin Waters. “We invite everyone to join us To Experience The Joy Of Randy’s Donuts!

About Randy’s Donuts:

Founded in 1952, Randy’s Donuts has established itself as a beloved donut shop with locations across the United States. Known for its oversized donuts and innovative flavors, Randy’s is dedicated to providing customers with a delightful experience with every visit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.