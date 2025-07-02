Governor Newsom honors fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Cano

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Cano:

“Officer Miguel Cano dedicated his life to serving our communities, and his passing is a heartbreaking loss for the state and the California Highway Patrol. Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy and we extend our sincere condolences to Officer Cano’s wife, parents, loved ones, and the men and women of the CHP. Though early in his public safety career, Officer Cano already embodied the best of the Golden State with his courage, commitment, and a deep sense of duty. The state will never forget his service.”

On July 2, just before 12:30 a.m., at Bristol Parkway near Green Valley Circle in Culver City, Officer Cano was involved in an on-duty crash after suffering a suspected medical emergency. The circumstances are still under investigation. He was immediately transported to the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, where, despite the lifesaving efforts of emergency personnel, Officer Cano was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Officer Cano, 34, graduated from the CHP academy in November 2023 and proudly served the West Los Angeles community and the people of California for a year and a half.

His wife and parents survive him.

In honor of Officer Cano, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff. This is the first line-of-duty loss for the CHP since 2020.