Jul 2, 2025 - MDA

“From technology to manufacturing to aerospace, companies are choosing Mississippi because they know we deliver results,” Governor Reeves said.

Mississippi’s $13 billion in economic development in 2024 was recently recognized with three national awards from Area Development magazine, with the trade publication writing, “Mississippi proved that small states can land big deals.”

Area Development magazine awarded its Gold Shovel Award for a state with under 3 million population to the Magnolia State. The $10 billion Amazon Web Services (AWS) investment in Mississippi was recognized with one of the publication’s Non-Manufacturing Projects of the Year and the Amplify Cell Technology project, costing $1.9 billion, was honored with one of its Manufacturing Projects of the Year.

The magazine said the state has shown “when tech titans and clean tech manufacturers go shopping for locations, Mississippi is ready with shovel-ready sites and statewide support.”

The Shovel Awards were given to “states that stand out for their ability to attract high-impact economic development projects.” Area Development’s top projects are “based on job creation, capital investment, diversity of industry, and each state’s overall economic strategy.”

The Mississippi Development Authority submitted the nominations.

MDA Executive Director Bill Cork credits Mississippi’s economic turnaround to several factors

