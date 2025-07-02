Governor Stein Urges North Carolina Congressional Delegation to Oppose Reconciliation Bill

NORTH CAROLINA, July 2 - Today Governor Josh Stein urged North Carolina’s US House delegation to vote against the Senate budget reconciliation bill.

“This legislation is being rushed through at a time when many North Carolinians, who are worried about feeding their families, being able to continue seeing their doctor, or keeping their jobs,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This reconciliation bill would undo decades of bipartisan progress and harm the health, well-being, and economic security of people, families, and communities in our state. I urge you to oppose the bill.”

Under the Senate’s budget reconciliation bill, an estimated 520,000 North Carolinians could lose their health insurance due to proposed changes to Medicaid, Marketplace health plans, and if the Marketplace subsidies expire at the end of 2025. The number of uninsured North Carolinians could increase further without action at the federal and state level to protect the more than 670,000 people enrolled in Medicaid expansion.

SNAP faces equally serious threats. Under the Senate proposal, North Carolina is expected to owe as much as $420 million annually to keep SNAP funded. If the state cannot pay that share, it would be forced to end the program completely – leaving 1.4 million North Carolinians – including 600,000 children – without food assistance. Moreover, this proposal would jeopardize the well-being of both farmers and rural grocery stores, which depend on SNAP for their bottom line.

North Carolina’s leadership in the clean energy economy means that the Senate proposal would stunt the state’s economic progress. More than 100,000 North Carolinians are currently employed in the clean energy sector, but the loss of clean energy and manufacturing tax credits could cost up to 45,000 jobs. The removal of tax credits for wind and solar energy will make electricity in North Carolina as much as 18 percent more expensive, increasing the average family’s electricity bill by $275 each year.

Read Governor Stein’s letter here.