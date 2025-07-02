BRIDGE Update: What Educators Need to Know

North Dakota’s BRIDGE initiative is modernizing how we collect, manage, and use K-12 education data statewide. As we move toward implementing Infinite Campus as our new Student Information System (SIS), here are a few key updates and answers to questions we’ve received from the field.

Infinite Campus FAQs

Q: Does Infinite Campus have a mobile app?

A: Yes! Infinite Campus offers a user-friendly mobile app for students, families, and educators—making it easier than ever to stay connected on the go.

Q: What is Nexus Innovations’ role with the BRIDGE project?

A: Nexus Innovations is serving as the executive lead for BRIDGE throughout the next year. They also are providing critical support in project management, business analysis, and implementation planning to ensure a smooth transition.

Q: Is there a list of approved vendors who work with Infinite Campus?

A: Infinite Campus maintains a directory of Digital Learning Partners and supported applications to help ensure seamless integration. You can find the list here: Digital Learning Partners – Infinite Campus

Have a question you’d like answered in a future FAQ? Let us know at BRIDGE@nd.gov. We’re committed to keeping you informed and supported every step of the way.

Data Migration Support Underway

To support a smooth transition to Infinite Campus, NDDPI has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist with extracting and cleaning up existing data from PowerSchool and TieNet at both the state and district levels. The selected vendor will help align this data with Infinite Campus’ standards before import.

This work is a critical early step in the BRIDGE implementation timeline:

RFP issued: June 2025

June 2025 Proposal deadline: July 2025

July 2025 Vendor awarded: August 2025

August 2025 Data extraction begins: August/September 2025

Districts can expect further communication and collaboration with their Infinite Campus implementation teams as this process moves forward.