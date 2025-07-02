Drawlux Celebrates 15,000 Custom Pet Portraits Created for Customers Worldwide

A custom pet portrait by DrawLux, celebrating its 15,000th order milestone. Another example of DrawLux’s hand-crafted digital dog portraits, delivered with a 24-hour turnaround.

Vancouver‑based Drawlux marks a global milestone with fast 24‑hour digital pet portraits for owners in over 25 countries

Every portrait is a celebration of love and loyalty.” — Jones Tsai, CEO of Drawlux

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrawLux , a premier custom pet portrait studio , proudly announces the completion of its 15,000th portrait and has now served customers in over 25 countries with a 24‑hour turnaround . This achievement underscores DrawLux’s commitment to capturing the unique bond between pets and their families through high‑quality, hand‑crafted digital art.“Reaching 15,000 portraits is a testament to the love and joy pets bring into our lives,” said Jones Tsai, Founder and CEO of DrawLux. “We’re incredibly grateful to our customers for trusting us to preserve their pets’ memories, and we’re excited to continue this journey together.”Founded in 2022 in Vancouver, DrawLux began as a local passion project. The studio celebrated its first international order in 2023 and has since experienced key milestones, including a 300% surge in holiday orders in late 2023 and the 2024 launch of new product lines featuring portraits on mugs and tote bags.Customers consistently praise DrawLux’s quality and speed. “I ordered three prints and they were exceptional and reflect the live pictures greatly! One needed a couple of revisions and the shop owner was quick to respond and make the suggested fixes. Would recommend to anyone,” said Kylie F. “This turned out so well and the turnaround time was fantastic! I asked for one slight modification from the proof and they delivered. I’ve ordered three times and will keep coming back,” added David G.Industry reports show the global custom gift market growing at a 10% annual rate through 2027, with personalized pet products leading the way. DrawLux’s milestone reflects rising demand for meaningful, bespoke pet art that transcends cultures and continents.To celebrate 15,000 portraits, DrawLux is offering a 50% discount on all orders placed within the next 30 days. Looking ahead, DrawLux will launch an eco‑friendly portrait line later this year. The studio will also unveil personalized house portraits in early 2026.

