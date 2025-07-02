New Book 'The Blue Dog and the White Horse' Shows Children Even the Most Unlikely Duo Can Become 'The Best of Friends'

'The Blue Dog and the White Horse' by Haven Lindsey Brandylane Publishers's logo

written by Haven Lindsey; illustrated by Emily Pritchett; on sale July 8, 2025

A remarkable book in the tradition of 'Charlotte’s Web.' . . . l fell in love with Gracie and Max. . . . A book for anyone who loves animals and recognizes the deep, healing power of friendship.” — Steve Almond, 'New York Times' bestselling author

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s chapter book for children aged 7 to 10, ' The Blue Dog and the White Horse: The Best of Friends ,' written by Haven Lindsey and illustrated by Emily Pritchett.Praise rings strong for 'The Blue Dog and the White Horse,' coming from educators to entertainers, social activists, mental health professionals, and grandparents who call for others to read it with their children and grandchildren, or even by themselves. Particularly relevant in this time of social and political discord—when "us vs. them" mentality seems particularly pervasive, and apparent differences loom large—'The Blue Dog and the White Horse: The Best of Friends' invites readers to take a moment with a heartwarming collection of true stories about a remarkable friendship that developed despite each participant’s extremely unique perspectives.Gracie Be, the blue dog, was found on the streets as a malnourished, frightened puppy. Max, the white horse, was a rodeo success who for years helped cowboys corral and move cattle. Although the two were different in every conceivable way—in size, age, experience, needs, and even language and species—in their hearts, they were alike enough to grow together.As the unexpected friendship between this remarkable dog and horse developed, author Haven Lindsey witnessed each of the true stories in this book unfold. Now, in 'The Blue Dog and the White Horse: The Best of Friends,' she invites her readers to join the pair on their real-life adventures as they navigate all that life throws at them—and includes a complimentary downloadable activity book to bring the lessons and stories home for middle-grade readers and their families.Accompanied by beautiful watercolor illustrations that bring Max and Gracie to vivid life, 'The Blue Dog and the White Horse: The Best of Friends' releases July 8, 2025.'What happens when Gracie, a small “blue” dog, befriends Max, a big white horse? Despite all outward differences, these two become inseparable! Young Gracie learns to be confident and unafraid, and aging Max learns that he still has purpose. In "The Blue Dog and the White Horse: The Best of Friends," you’ll join this unlikely pair on real-life adventures as they build bonds of love and trust while navigating excitement, illness, danger, uncertainty, and even great loss together. In this heartwarming collection of true stories, you’ll find that Gracie, Max, and their community of friends face many of the same emotions and circumstances as people. Their experiences and lessons in courage, compassion, communication, and connection are sure to resonate with children, adults, and families everywhere!''About the Author'Haven Lindsey works full time as a healthcare writer and marketing strategist. She has more than twenty years of experience writing human interest stories and articles about health and well-being, public policy, education, travel, and food. Haven also enjoys freelance writing projects. She lives near Taos, New Mexico, with Gracie and her cat, Banjo. Haven loves watching the sunrise over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from her home and spotting hot air balloons in the mornings.'About the Illustrator'Emily Hurst Pritchett grew up in western New York and has loved to draw and paint all her life. She studied illustration at Brigham Young University. She loves to read books for kids and grown-ups, sing, dance, and play video games. She currently lives abroad in Colombia with her husband and two children. You can find more about Emily at her website, emilypritchettart.com.Interviews available upon request.Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'The Blue Dog and the White Horse: The Best of Friends' (paperback, 56 pages, $15.95) is available for preorder from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

