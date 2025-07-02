Toke and Float 2025 Festival Returns to Kim Tam Park in Just 10 Days with ǝKoostik Hookah Headlining

Toke and Float 2025 kicks off July 12 in Uniontown, OH, with live music, floating, and cannabis-friendly vibes. ǝKoostik Hookah headlines the event.

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Final Countdown Begins: Toke and Float 2025 Festival Just 10 Days Away in Uniontown, OH ǝKoostik Hookah to Headline Ohio’s Only Cannabis-Friendly Floating Music FestivalIn just ten days, Toke and Float 2025 will welcome guests from across the region to Kim Tam Park in Uniontown, Ohio for a day-long outdoor celebration blending live music, cannabis culture, and floating fun on the natural spring-fed waters of Melanie Lake.The event takes place on Saturday, July 12, and features an eclectic lineup of bands including a headline performance from ǝKoostik Hookah, plus sets from Land of Panda, The Groovy Roots, Dirty Psychic, Sumthin Wonky, and others. Gates open at 11:00 AM for VIP and 12:00 PM for General Admission.Toke and Float is designed as a 21+ cannabis-friendly event focused on responsible enjoyment and community connection. Attendees can float on the lake, dance to live music, visit cannabis lifestyle vendors, and enjoy food trucks, art installations, and shaded chill zones throughout the park.With last year’s festival reaching capacity, organizers are encouraging early arrivals and ticket reservations to ensure entry.Key Details:Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025Location: Kim Tam Park, 2881 Canton Rd, Uniontown, OHMusic & Floating from 11:00 AM until lateǝKoostik Hookah headlining two evening setsDJ Hi Jak’d afterparty closes out the nightWaivers can be completed online in advance to speed up entry"Toke and Float is more than a music event—it's a space for freedom, wellness, and shared experience," organizers said.Tickets and full event info are available at:Media Contact: general@tokeandfloat420.comInstagram: @toke_float

