Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Announces First Georgia School to Join Enhanced Air Traffic Controller Training Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has signed an agreement with Middle Georgia State University to become the next school for the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI). Expanding the number of AT-CTI schools allows more young Americans to get into air traffic facilities and on the job faster.

The FAA has authorized eight programs at seven schools to provide the same thorough curriculum and advanced training technology offered at the FAA’s Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City. This is the first program authorized in Georgia.

“We need more of the best and brightest in our towers to make our nation’s air traffic system the envy of the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Enhanced AT-CTI programs like the one at Middle Georgia State University are key to building a next-generation workforce, reducing delays, unlocking the future of aviation.”

“As Georgia's flagship aviation school, we take seriously the responsibility of equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and credentials needed for safe and efficient air travel,” said Dr. Christopher Blake, president of Middle Georgia State University. “Our commitment to our core value of Adaptability ensures our programs stay current with technological advances and industry changes, preparing graduates who can thrive in dynamic aviation environments.”

The AT-CTI initiative is one piece of Secretary Duffy’s efforts to supercharge the air traffic controller hiring pipeline, which has already qualified and referred more than 8,320 candidates to the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA). Secretary Duffy also announced a package to boost the controller workforce, including financial incentives for graduates and new hires for completing initial training milestones, and those who are assigned to hard-to-staff facilities.

The FAA has a nationwide shortage of roughly 3,000 air traffic controllers.

Additional Information:

Enhanced AT-CTI school students must pass the ATSA, meet the FAA’s medical and security requirements, and pass performance verifications to receive an official endorsement certificate. After meeting these requirements, these graduates report directly to an FAA facility to begin their training.

This is different than the Standard AT-CTI, where graduates go to the FAA Academy but can bypass the introductory Air Traffic Basics Course.

The FAA also has a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry and are enhancing training with modernized simulators to help get new hires through more efficiently.

The FAA will continue to take aggressive action to get the best and brightest to join our team and increase our controller workforce. Controllers’ work is critical to meeting our safety mission, and we’ve made the hiring process more efficient than ever.

Schools interested in becoming an Enhanced AT-CTI school can continue to submit applications online year-round.