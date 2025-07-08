The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Named No. 1 Resort in Texas in 2025 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa celebrates its No. 1 ranking in Travel + Leisure’s 2025 World’s Best Awards as the top resort in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. With kid-friendly programming, resort-style pools, and curated family packages, The Houstonian makes luxury travel fun for guests of all ages.

Voted No. 1 Resort in Texas by Travel + Leisure readers, The Houstonian delivers luxury, wellness, and Southern charm on 27 wooded acres in Houston.

Our entire team is honored and humbled. To be named the best resort in Texas by the readers of Travel + Leisure is recognition of the Southern hospitality and warmth our staff delivers every day.” — Steve Fronterhouse, General Manager of The Houstonian Hotel

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel + Leisure has announced the results of its prestigious 2025 World’s Best Awards, and The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has been named the No. 1 Resort in Texas as voted upon by its readers.Each year, Travel + Leisure invites readers to participate in their World’s Best Awards survey, seeking the top travel experiences worldwide, including hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Based on location and amenities, properties are evaluated as resort hotels, city hotels, inns, or safari lodges. They are then evaluated on criteria such as rooms and facilities, location, service, dining, and value.“Our entire team is honored and humbled to receive such an award,” said Steve Fronterhouse, General Manager of The Houstonian Hotel. “To be named the best resort in Texas by the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure is not just a reflection of our 27 acres and amenities; it’s recognition of the Southern hospitality and warmth our staff delivers every day. We are grateful to all of our guests who continue to make The Houstonian their home away from home.”Situated on 27 wooded acres in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a luxurious urban retreat known for its elevated accommodations and commitment to Southern hospitality. The property seamlessly combines classic elegance with a comprehensive approach to wellness, recreation, and relaxation. It is home to the award-winning Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas, and The Houstonian Club, one of the nation’s most exclusive private health and fitness clubs and a designated Platinum Club of America.The Houstonian Club offers over 180 group exercise classes weekly, access to more than 300 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment, indoor and outdoor training spaces, racquet sports, basketball, and three temperature-controlled resort-style pools. In addition to its fitness offerings, The Houstonian Club is home to The Covery by The Houstonian Club. The first in Texas, The Covery, offers modern recovery and wellness therapies to restore physical and emotional balance.On the culinary front, The Houstonian features five distinctive dining outlets. Signature restaurant TRIBUTE pays homage to Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico flavors with refined regional cuisine. Guests can also enjoy casual, poolside bites at the Arbor Grill, healthy offerings at The Kitchen and Refuel in The Houstonian Club, craft cocktails, and an extensive wine list at The Bar & Patio, which features indoor seating and a spacious outdoor setting.Whether visiting for romance, wellness, or family fun, The Houstonian offers thoughtfully curated packages for every stay. The Unwind & Dine package is a favorite among couples, including nightly food and beverage credits, floor-to-ceiling wooded views, and access to The Houstonian Club and Trellis Spa. Families can enjoy the Stay & Play Getaway, which includes in-room movies, age-appropriate welcome gifts, and access to the Houstonian Kids Fitness & Fun calendar. Hotel guests have access to all these amenities and more without additional resort fees.Conveniently located near Houston’s top shopping and cultural destinations, The Houstonian remains a one-of-a-kind destination for travelers seeking luxury, tranquility, and an authentic sense of place.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is renowned for its timeless elegance, exquisite décor, private fitness club, and involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list. The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel will complete a complete refresh of its 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting spaces and ballrooms in late 2025. It also offers 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space, complemented by a “Houstonian Experiences” menu to cater to corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rock slide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, a cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also offers two areas for children aged 6 weeks to 12 years, including kids' camps and special events and programming, as well as an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, featuring wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit. The club’s grab-and-go option, Refuel, offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club provides a full-time registered dietitian and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception area, renovated treatment rooms, a sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also features Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, offering bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations both on-site and available to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

