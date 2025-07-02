Author Gary R. Lindberg Bridges Science and Faith on The BrightWord Books Podcast with New Books on God’s Existence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where the conversation between science and faith often divides, author Gary R. Lindberg invites readers to find common ground in his two compelling works: God’s Existence: Truth or Fiction? The Answer Revealed and its thought-provoking companion, God’s Existence: Deeper Thoughts for Greater Insights. Recently featured on The BrightWord Books Podcast, Lindberg shared his deeply researched, investigative approach to some of life’s oldest questions — Does God exist? Can science and scripture coexist? And what does the Bible really reveal when read through a historical and scientific lens?

In God’s Existence: Truth or Fiction?, Lindberg takes readers on an explorative journey, framing his argument not as traditional theology but as an open-minded investigation. Drawing on discoveries in physics, cosmology, biology, and archaeology, he makes the case that science not only fails to disprove God’s existence — it may actually support it. Through questions posed during the podcast, Lindberg discussed the misconceptions that science and faith must clash, pointing instead to evidence he believes demonstrates a shared authorship of nature and scripture. From reconciling evolutionary theory with Genesis to interpreting ancient texts through modern scholarship, Lindberg invites believers and skeptics alike to weigh the evidence with fresh eyes.

His second book, God’s Existence: Deeper Thoughts for Greater Insights, digs further into humanity’s oldest stories — Genesis, Adam and Eve, the Great Flood, and the Exodus — while weaving in new archaeological insights and reinterpretations. During his appearance on The BrightWord Books Podcast, Lindberg unpacked questions about biblical gaps and so-called “missing people,” the timeline of the Exodus, and the surprising ways archaeology and critical inquiry can enrich, rather than weaken, faith. He offered listeners an honest look at his own spiritual evolution and the unorthodox, yet respectful, way he challenges readers to think beyond inherited assumptions.

From his early days growing up in California, through his service in the Peace Corps in the Ivory Coast and the U.S. Navy, to his career in human resources and academics at UC Berkeley, Lindberg’s diverse life journey has shaped a unique worldview — one that refuses to choose between science and scripture. His books stand as an invitation to explore life’s biggest questions with courage, curiosity, and open dialogue.

Both books are available now on Amazon and other major retailers. To hear Gary R. Lindberg’s full interview, visit The BrightWord Books Podcast on your favorite streaming platform.

