Firework Safety Tips for the Upcoming July 4th Holiday

Governor Kathy Hochul today reminded New Yorkers to keep safe while celebrating the upcoming July 4th holiday. As part of a multi-agency effort, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection, along with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the New York State Department of Health, are providing tips to help New Yorkers stay safe while celebrating Independence Day with legal sparkling devices.

“As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and that is why I’m urging all New Yorkers to celebrate with caution this holiday weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “Those using legal sparkling devices should always follow instructions, keep children and bystanders at a safe distance, and light no more than one at a time to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe from preventable fireworks-related injuries.”

Every year, thousands of people – including many children, teens and young adults – are injured while using fireworks. Most of these injuries happen in the weeks surrounding the 4th of July. The most recent data collected by the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) includes reports of 14,700 fireworks-related injuries in the United States in 2024, representing an increase of 52 percent from 2023. According to the latest CPSC release, adults ages 25 to 44 accounted for the largest share of reported injuries.

Common causes of fireworks-related injuries are:

Fast-fuse firecracker exploding before it can be thrown.

Misguided rocket striking a bystander.

Going to investigate why a firecracker “failed” to explode.

Approximately 20,000 fires are started by fireworks annually according to the National Fire Protection Association, including structure fires, vehicle fires, and outdoor fires.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “As Independence Day celebrations kick off, it’s critical to always put safety first. Even legal sparkling devices can cause serious harm if not handled properly, so the safest choice is to leave fireworks to the professionals. But if you choose to use sparkling devices, be sure to follow these tips to prevent injuries and fires.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Avoid the emergency room this holiday by leaving the fireworks to the professionals. Safety is always the first priority, and sparkling devices can cause serious harm. Enjoy your holiday by attending an event or streaming a firework show at home.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Fireworks may seem like harmless fun, but they pose very real dangers, especially to young people. Each year, we see far too many emergency visits due to preventable accidents. This Fourth of July, I urge all New Yorkers to make safety a priority, leave fireworks to trained professionals, and enjoy spending time with family and friends.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Gathering with friends and family to enjoy professional fireworks displays is a time-honored Fourth of July tradition across New York State. The Department of Labor is committed to ensuring these events are safe and enjoyable for all by conducting thorough inspections of fireworks display operators in advance of each show.”

The New York State Department of Labor’s Industry Inspection unit thoroughly inspects the safety operations and storage of the 350 NYSDOL certified pyrotechnicians statewide each year. NYSDOL also ensures compliance with regulations by inspecting around 120 pyrotechnic shows per year. To learn more about the regulations for pyrotechnics permits, visit the webpage.

FIREWORKS - WHAT’S PERMITTED AND WHAT’S NOT IN NEW YORK STATE

What’s Permitted:

Sale of sparkling devices by registered sellers from June 1 until July 5 annually. Sparkling devices are ground-based or handheld sparking devices that produce a shower of colored sparks or colored flame, crackling or whistling noise and smoke. They do not launch into the air.

The possession and use of sparkling devices is PERMITTED in cities with populations of less than one million people and as permitted by local law. Be sure to check that sparkling devices are legal in your city, town, or county as local laws may change. You can contact your local sheriff’s office to ask whether your area allows the use of sparkling devices.

Users must be 18 years or older to use sparkling devices.

What’s Not Permitted:

The possession and use of sparkling devices in cities with populations of more than one million people and where prohibited by local law, including New York City and the following counties: Albany, Columbia, Erie, Nassau, Orange (prohibited in the Cities of Middletown and Newburgh only), Schenectady, Suffolk, Warren and Westchester.

Fireworks and dangerous fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices, are illegal statewide, except for displays conducted by authorized individuals as permitted by law.

Tips for Using Sparkling Devices Safely:

Children and sparklers are a dangerous combination. Never allow children to play with or ignite combustible items, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.

Never throw or point sparkling devices toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting sparkling devices always wears eye protection.

Light only one sparkling device at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Always use sparkling devices outdoors. Never light sparklers inside.

Store sparkling devices in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

If you are impaired by alcohol, don’t use sparkling devices.

While avoiding the use of illegal fireworks is the best way to prevent injury, people can also take precautions while watching professional fireworks displays. These include using earplugs to protect hearing, keeping a safe distance from the launch site, and leaving pets at home. If your pet is nervous around fireworks at home, please consult your veterinarian for ways to protect and comfort them.

Sales of sparkling devices by certified permanent and specialty retailers can only take place during the year from June 1 to July 5 and sales of sparkling devices by certified temporary stands or tents can only occur from June 20 to July 5. A list of registered sparkling device vendors and a video about avoiding injuries from fireworks appears here.

Adults are encouraged to provide children and teens with non-flammable alternatives to sparkling devices, which can be easily found at most retail stores including glow sticks and LED Items.

