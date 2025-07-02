Province launches program to fund IVF, support families

CANADA, July 2 - People on the path to parenthood now have more supports as the Province launches its first-ever, publicly funded in-vitro fertilization (IVF) program, making IVF care more affordable and accessible for hopeful parents throughout British Columbia.

“For people needing to access IVF care to start a family, the costs can make it simply out of reach,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Being able to have a child shouldn’t depend on how much money you make. That’s why today we are launching B.C.’s first-ever, publicly funded IVF program that will ensure more people can access this life-changing treatment and bring hope to thousands of British Columbians on their path to parenthood.”

Starting Wednesday, July 2, 2025, eligible B.C. residents have access to one-time funding of up to $19,000 toward the cost of a single standard IVF cycle, including treatment and medications. Participating fertility clinics may now submit applications on behalf of their patients to the Ministry of Health. Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received, with provincial funding provided directly to a patient’s fertility clinics to limit up-front costs.

“For those wanting to start a family, barriers to conceiving a child can have a profound effect on people,” said Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity. “Empowering people in becoming parents sometimes means specialized supports are needed and B.C.’s new publicly funded IVF program will help more people on the path to parenthood.”

Funding amounts will be based on household income to ensure that more individuals and families can benefit from the program, with greater support for those who need it the most and are otherwise unable to afford the cost. Households with a pre-tax income of $100,000 or less will be eligible for the full $19,000, with benefits phasing out for households earning more than $250,000. The Province estimates that the program will fund between 1,100 and 4,500 IVF cycles, with the funding available this fiscal year.

To be eligible, individuals must be at least 18 years of age, 41 years of age or younger at the time of application and enrolled in the Medical Services Plan. Applicants who turned 42 between April 1, 2025, and July 2, 2025, are also eligible to apply. These criteria are in line with other Canadian jurisdictions.

B.C. will deliver the program through Olive Fertility Centre, Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine, and Grace Fertility and Reproductive Medicine. For those who need to travel, the Travel Assistance Program will help alleviate some of the transportation costs for those eligible B.C. residents receiving IVF treatment as part of this program.

This initiative is part of B.C.’s broader work to improve gender equity and reproductive autonomy. The Province is investing in improved access to maternal and women’s health services, including access to free prescription birth control, expanded perinatal care, mental health support and initiatives to address health equity throughout the province.

Quotes:

Dr. K. Seethram, managing partner, Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine –

“The novel funding program in British Columbia has drawn from the pan-Canadian experience, stakeholder input and expert opinion to craft a very thorough and progressive model, which has the ability to change, scale and expand as shifts occur in the needs of our population. The program of provincial IVF funding will open doors for patients who could not otherwise access IVF care and creates an environment where infertility treatments can start quickly, restoring hope and promise to those in need.”

Niamh Tallon, clinical medical director, Olive Fertility Clinic –

“This is a monumental moment for individuals and couples struggling with infertility, who dream of starting or growing their families but rely on advanced fertility services. The B.C. government’s new funding initiative acknowledges the significant financial barriers many face. By addressing these challenges, this program is a critical step toward ensuring more equitable access to fertility care, aligning B.C. with other provinces that have already embraced similar measures.”

Anthony Cheung, clinical medical director, Grace Fertility Clinic –

“Grace Fertility Centre is so happy that provincial IVF funding is finally available for B.C. residents. IVF treatment is a highly emotional journey for anyone. To have some government support will certainly help to alleviate some of the financial stress.”

Rachelle Pastilha, IVF patient –

“Knowing that the government is stepping in to help with funding makes a world of difference. It brings real hope — not just for us, but for so many others out there who are going through the same thing. So, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. This means more than words can say — for my family, and for countless others.”

Quick Facts:

Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

According to a recent report from the World Health Organization, one in six people globally are affected by infertility over the duration of their reproductive lives.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a fertility treatment that includes a complex set of procedures that can lead to a pregnancy.

New clinics that become fully accredited and licensed to provide IVF services in B.C. are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Health about participating in the program.

Learn More:

To learn more about the IVF program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/publicly-funded-ivf-program