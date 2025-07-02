Six Mississippi Tech Companies Represent State at National Advanced Manufacturing Event

Encountering Innovation Participants

Mississippi SBDC Network's RISE Center strengthens state’s defense innovation pipeline with coaching and connections to federal tech scouts.

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Mississippi-based technology companies recently showcased their innovations on a national stage at Encountering Innovation, a premier pitch event held in March with support from the Mississippi SBDC Network’s RISE Center at Ole Miss.Hosted in partnership with the Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub: Kansas and FirePoint at Wichita State University, the four-day event drew innovators, small businesses, and government tech scouts from across more than eight states. Participants took part in a series of curated pitch sessions and matchmaking meetings aimed at aligning emerging technologies with federal defense priorities.This year marked Mississippi’s third consecutive appearance at the national event, underscoring the state’s growing role in the defense innovation ecosystem.“The RISE Center’s consistent presence at Encountering Innovation shows the caliber of technology coming out of Mississippi,” said Chip Templeton, director of the RISE Center. “We’re proud to support these companies as they bring transformative ideas to federal agencies and the defense community.”The Mississippi companies selected to present included:• Camgian Corporation, Starkville• Hyperion Technology Group, Tupelo• Vertecore Technologies, Natchez• V2 Forensics, Gulfport• Mythos AI, Gulfport• Medina Doyle Technologies, BrandonAlan Badgley, founder and director of Encountering Innovation, praised the RISE Center for its continued contributions.“The RISE Center's Tech Commercialization team became a part of the Encountering Innovation ecosystem three years ago and quickly became one of the top producing states in quality small business innovators,” Badgley said. “Their attitude and capabilities are a significant asset for small business innovators, the state of Mississippi, Encountering Innovation and especially the Department of Defense.”Camgian Corporation, one of the presenting companies, emphasized the value of the experience and the support provided by the RISE Center.“Encountering Innovation 2025 was a great experience for our team at Camgian,” said Phil Ethridge, director of product management. “We’re especially grateful to Chip and the entire Mississippi SBDC Network coaching team for their consistent, responsive support throughout the process. We’re excited to have received multiple follow-up requests and look forward to building on that momentum with our coaches in the next phase.”The RISE Center operates as a specialized program within the Mississippi Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, headquartered at the University of Mississippi. The center helps Mississippi businesses grow through services in six key areas, including technology commercialization.“Our mission is to equip Mississippi’s small businesses with the tools they need to thrive,” said Sharon Nichols, state director of the Mississippi SBDC Network. “Participating in events like Encountering Innovation opens doors for these companies to grow, scale, and make a national impact.”More information about the RISE Center is available at www.mississippisbdc.org/RISE . Details about Encountering Innovation can be found at www.encounteringinnovation.com

