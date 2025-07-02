NUJ welcomes Ofcom's final decision over proposed BBC spin off stations

The union has welcomed the decision by Ofcom published 2 July, outlining proposals put forward by the BBC including for a Radio 2 extension, 'Radio 2 Extra' cannot proceed.

In its decision published today, Ofcom states:

“The BBC Radio 2 extension, which would broadcast music and archive content from the 50s, 60s and 70s, cannot go ahead. Although the proposal could provide some public value, this would not be enough to justify the significant impact on fair and effective competition, which includes the potential to reduce investment incentives for commercial radio operators.”

Ofcom also rejected the corporation’s request to extend broadcasting hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra, on grounds public value it offered “wouldn’t be sufficient to justify the significant impact it would have on fair and effective competition.”

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said:

"We welcome this decision by Ofcom. While a Radio 2 spin off might have benefited audience in terms of archive music performances, the BBC already has a network of 39 Local Radio stations which are perfectly placed to serve an older demographic. This would be an ideal time for the corporation to think again about how best to spend money from the licence fee, and perhaps channel the investment that had been earmarked for Radio 2 back into restoring some of the local programming already lost around the country."

